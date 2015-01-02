GIF: Taj Gibson Rises For Clutch Put-Back Dunk Over Kenneth Faried

01.01.15 4 years ago

Few players in the league can jump with Kenneth Faried. Fortunately for the Chicago Bulls, Taj Gibson is one of them. Watch the super-sub follow Derrick Rose’s miss with an authoritative put-back jam over the outstretched of The Manimal late in his team’s 106-101 win over the Denver Nuggets.

*Fancy graphic courtesy of CSN Chicago

Nasty.

Gibson had nine points and seven boards off the bench. Jimmy Butler, star, paced the Bulls with 26 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. Faried had a beastly 18 points and 19 rebounds for Denver, while Ty Lawson stuffed the stat sheet en route to 20 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.

