GIF: Tony Allen Blocks Dwight Howard’s Shot, Wags Finger To Memphis Crowd

Now this is how you perform Dikembe Mutombo’s famed finger-wag, Dwight Howard. Watch Tony Allen come from behind Howard to block the big man’s shot and wag his finger to the Memphis Grizzlies’ crowd in his team’s 119-93 beat-down of the Houston Rockets on Monday.
Note Allen celebrating on the baseline as the Grizzlies go the other way:
Awesome.
Howard incorrectly used Mutombo’s signature to show displeasure with a questionable call last week. This is simply karma at its finest.
(GIF via SBNation)
If Tony Allen actually did catch the wag from DH12 (could he be a Dime reader?), then this is as you say, karma in action. Still sneaking up behind someone is not the same as stopping them at the peak. Mutumbo was one of the best.