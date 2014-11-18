GIF: Tony Allen Blocks Dwight Howard’s Shot, Wags Finger To Memphis Crowd

11.17.14 4 years ago

Now this is how you perform Dikembe Mutombo’s famed finger-wag, Dwight Howard. Watch Tony Allen come from behind Howard to block the big man’s shot and wag his finger to the Memphis Grizzlies’ crowd in his team’s 119-93 beat-down of the Houston Rockets on Monday.

Note Allen celebrating on the baseline as the Grizzlies go the other way:

Awesome.

Howard incorrectly used Mutombo’s signature to show displeasure with a questionable call last week. This is simply karma at its finest.

(GIF via SBNation)

What do you think?

