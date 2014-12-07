GIF: After Turnover, John Wall Soars For Chase-Down Block Of Jeff Green

12.07.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

John Wall is officially new king of the chase-down block. Watch the Washington Wizards point guard react to a turnover by soaring to swat Jeff Green’s finger roll out of bounds in the early going of his team’s game against the Boston Celtics.

Okay, so the more prudent play would have been catching the ball and going the other way. It’s not like Wall wasn’t enough in the air long enough to have some time to think about it. But that’s a far more difficult play to make in real time.

The Wizards are off to a poor start against the Celtics, trailing by double-digits in the first half. If Wall’s relentlessness on display here is any indication of his team’s attitude, though, Washington will be right back in the game soon enough.

