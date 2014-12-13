GIF: Vince Carter Nails Corner 3 To Force 2nd OT

After culminating a successful trio of seasons in Dallas with a game-winning buzzer-beater over the Spurs in the first round last April, we just knew Vince Carter was going to hit the game-tying three-pointer when he got open in the near corner in tonight’s Grizzlies – Hornets double-overtime thriller. He drilled it to force a second overtime where Memphis escaped a scare at home, 113-107.

We’re old enough to remember when a lot of people considered Vince Carter the antithesis of clutch. A trip to accept his degree the day before Game 7 in the the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the 2001 Sixers team Allen Iverson carried to the Finals by himself almost ended in Game 7 when Carter had an open 20-footer to win it at the buzzer. It clanged off and ensuing disappointing seasons with big numbers, but little playoff success made it seem like the man formerly known as Air Canada couldn’t make it happen when it counted.

It’s funny how time and opportunity can change the perception of a player.

With the Grizzlies trailing 102-99, Carter was clutch yet again. Mike Conley gets doubled on a high screen with Marc Gasol, and the ball is swung along the perimeter to Gasol, then Courtney Lee and finally to Vince in the corner.

Bang. Tie game.

Gerald Henderson‘s turnaround missed, and the Grizzlies used six points from Mike Conley and three from Zach Randolph in the second overtime to eek out a home win over the Hornets, and save Tony Allen the ignominy after two fouls behind the three-point line almost sunk them.

Is Vince clutch now>

