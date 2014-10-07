GIF: Watch The Rim Deny Timofey Mozgov

Man, we hated to see this last night during the Nuggets-Lakers preseason game. After a nice scoop pass from Ty Lawson, Timofey Mozgov had a clear lane for the dunk. Except, the front of the rim rejected his dunk attempt as Lawson and thousands of Nuggets fans watching on TV cringed.

Mozgov isn’t a bad player, despite his last name taking on the form of a verb following Blake Griffin‘s rookie year decimation. But he put up a pretty insane 29-rebound, 23-point career game last season and even Mozgov’d Josh Smith.

That’s what makes his preseason rejection so heartbreaking.

