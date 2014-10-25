GIF: ‘Wolves High-Flyer Zach LaVine Gets Loose For Huge Tomahawk Slam

There may not be much winning for the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2014-2015, but there will definitely be lots of dunking. Rookie Zach LaVine – one half of the “Bounce Brothers” – gave us a preview of what’s to come during the regular season by getting loose for a huge tomahawk slam in his team’s exhibition against the Bulls tonight.

Watch your head, Zach.

(GIF via @_MarcusD_)

Is LaVine the best dunker in the NBA?

