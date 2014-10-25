GIF: ‘Wolves High-Flyer Zach LaVine Gets Loose For Huge Tomahawk Slam

There may not be much winning for the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2014-2015, but there will definitely be lots of dunking. Rookie Zach LaVine – one half of the “Bounce Brothers” – gave us a preview of what’s to come during the regular season by getting loose for a huge tomahawk slam in his team’s exhibition against the Bulls tonight.
Watch your head, Zach.
(GIF via @_MarcusD_)
Is LaVine the best dunker in the NBA?
Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Those are crazy hops
my mum in law just got an awesome year old Mercedes SLS AMG by working online. linked here…>> -> EXTREMELY EASY JOBS!!! <-
MN will play much better than you think!