GIFs: Anthony Davis Embraces Inner-Guard With Fadeaway, Late-Game Take

You know Anthony Davis’ story by now. The Brow was a barely-recruited 6-2 guard as a high school sophomore before sprouting eight inches over the ensuing two years to emerge as the best prep basketball player in the country. From there he’s led the Kentucky Wildcats to a national championship and established himself as perhaps the best big man in the world at the tender age of 21 years-old.

And though Davis’ post game and general interior prowess grows seemingly by the day, he certainly hasn’t forgotten what his original hoops id. Showing off the perimeter skills that make him a nightmare matchup for opposing power forwards and center, watch Davis hit a ridiculously smooth fadeaway jumper and go between his legs for a late-game layup in the New Orleans Pelicans’ last-second loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Here’s the beautiful right shoulder turnaround over the helpless Cody Zeller:

The vast majority of wings in the NBA can’t make that shot. There’s a reason why Kobe Bryant is so famous for his patented fadeaway – it’s a remarkably difficult shot that takes a supreme blend of skill, balance, and overall athleticism to pull-off.

But Davis, of course, makes it look second nature. What he did later with the game in the balance was just as effortless.

A clear-out at the top of the key for your 6-11 power forward? When you desperately need a bucket?

Nice play call, Monty Wiliams. And what’s Zeller to do here? He stayed in front of Davis’ crossover and even bumped him, but The Brow was still strong and coordinated enough to go through him for a layup. That’s veteran stuff, and normally reserved scorers like Bryant, Kevin Durant, or Joe Johnson.

Davis isn’t only a third-year pro, but the league’s leader in blocks – and he’s doing that. One shudders to think what he’ll be capable of in a few years’ time. In his case, the sky is truly the limit.

