GIFs: Ben McLemore Skies For Back-To-Back Dunks In Win Over ‘Wolves

Ahh, to be young enough to jump out of the gym. Early in Sacramento’s 110-107 win over the Timberwolves on Thursday night, Ben McLemore got a chance to do just that on consecutive rim-rockers as the Kings forced back-to-back fast breaks.

This first one was just a reward for running hard, but he does pump fake before throwing it down with his head at iron level:

The next one shows him working the give-and-go on the break with Derrick Williams, eventually culminating in the alley-oop jam in tight quarters:

McLemore went 6-of-9 from the field on the night for 14 points, but none of his field goals were as fun as these two:

(video via Sacramento Kings)

