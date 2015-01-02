GIFs: Ben McLemore Skies For Back-To-Back Dunks In Win Over ‘Wolves

#GIFs
01.02.15 4 years ago

Ahh, to be young enough to jump out of the gym. Early in Sacramento’s 110-107 win over the Timberwolves on Thursday night, Ben McLemore got a chance to do just that on consecutive rim-rockers as the Kings forced back-to-back fast breaks.

This first one was just a reward for running hard, but he does pump fake before throwing it down with his head at iron level:

The next one shows him working the give-and-go on the break with Derrick Williams, eventually culminating in the alley-oop jam in tight quarters:

McLemore went 6-of-9 from the field on the night for 14 points, but none of his field goals were as fun as these two:

(video via Sacramento Kings)

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSBEN MCLEMOREgifsMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESSACRAMENTO KINGS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP