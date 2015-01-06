GIFs: Blake Griffin Soars Through Hawks Defense For Beautiful Slam

Blake Griffin isn’t dunking as frequently this season as he has in years’ past. But that hardly means he’s lost the ability to fly. Watch the Los Angeles Clippers superstar soar through the lane – from the dotted half circle! – for a beautiful slam late in the first half of his team’s matchup with the Atlanta Hawks.

Breathtaking.

Griffin had 12 points, seven rebounds, and three assists to help Los Angeles to a 46-44 lead over the Eastern Conference leaders at intermission.

