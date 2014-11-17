Watch DeMarcus Cousins Get Best Of Tim Duncan & Spurs In 4th Quarter

Tim Duncan isn’t quite ready to pass his torch to another preternaturally talented big man. Whenever he is, though, we’ve an idea to whom the five-time champion will bestow it: DeMarcus Cousins. In an epic battle pitting the present’s past against its future, Cousins got the best of Duncan during the fourth quarter of the Sacramento Kings’ 94-91 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

Cousins scored 11 points (4-7 FGs) and grabbed three rebounds in the game’s final stanza, finishing with a typically dominant line of 25 points and 10 rebounds. Not unlike his younger counterpart, Duncan struggled until it mattered most. The future Hall-of-Famer had seven points, three rebounds, and two blocks in the fourth quarter, nearly leading the Spurs to a hard-fought road win against basketball’s surprise team.

But Boogie was not to be denied.

An overlooked trait of Duncan’s dominance is his brute strength. The Spurs legend hardly looks it now and didn’t in his heyday, but Kevin Garnett once called Timmy the strongest player he’s ever faced. It’s that power combined with his length, dexterity, skill, and mind that makes Duncan an all-time great, and Cousins checks some of those boxes, too.

What struck us most while watching their bout from Saturday, though, was the ease with which the Kings ascendant star moved Duncan. On several occasions down the stretch, Cousins’ approximate 270 pounds and general aggression simply proved too much for Duncan – who has shed weight in recent years to save wear on his knees, it should be noted – to withstand.

When was the last time you saw Timmy get sealed like this?

But Cousins is about so much more than physicality. Whereas that aspect of his game is firmly at the forefront, it sat and still sits at the back of what made and makes Duncan so great. Boogie’s nimble feet are analogous to Timmy’s power.

Not many 6-11 centers could corral a rebound so far out of their area, let alone go back up and finish after grabbing their own miss:

What’s most exciting about Cousins’ play so far this season has been his impact on the other end. The surprisingly stingy Kings fall apart when he goes to the bench – they allow 97.0 points per 100 possessions when Cousins is playing compared to 111.9 when he’s sitting. There’s noise associated with that number, of course. Each of Sacramento’s starters boasts a similar discrepancy. But that his team is so much better defensively while Cousins is on the court lends credence to the notion that he can be an impactful defender despite a lack of ideal effectiveness as a shot-blocker or pick-and-roll thwarter.

And it starts with the understanding, commitment, and effort he exhibits below. Watch how quickly Boogie gets into position to take a charge upon turning his head to see Manu Ginobili creasing the paint:

Duncan was clearly impressed by the youngster’s play. Just a moment later, the two shared words with only minutes remaining in a hotly-contested one-point game. This isn’t behavior we often see from the exceedingly quiet Duncan. There’s a mutual respect here that gives us goosebumps:

And on that very possession, Cousins was back to exploiting his supreme physical advantages over his 38 year-old opponent. He gets deep post position on Duncan by shouldering the Spurs big man off the block, but Duncan’s savvy still prevents Cousins from an easy finish. No matter – he’ll just spin baseline and finish a reverse layup over Timmy’s outstretched arms.

You can count on one hand the number of players in the league capable of completing this finish:

Anthony Davis is the young player that gets most often compared to Duncan and it’s easy to see why. He combines ideal length with the skill-set and athleticism of a players far smaller, and seems primed to mirror the all-encompassing defensive influence that Duncan wielded in his prime. Davis also has the notorious work ethic and unquestioned locker room demeanor that has helped the reigning champion to unparalleled success. It’s an easy, natural, and inevitable comparison.

But a maturing and developing Cousins is beginning to deserve it as well. Duncan clearly understands that, and if Boogie can maintain and improve upon this level of play going forward, soon the entire league will, too.

