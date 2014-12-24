GIFs: Glen “Big Baby” Davis Crashes Into Stands, Nearly Crushes Several Fans

#GIFs
12.24.14 4 years ago

Getting crushed by Glen Davis wouldn’t be a good way to spend your holidays. Luckily for several fans sitting in the first row at last night’s game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers, that crisis was miraculously averted. Watch Big Baby – generously listed at 289 pounds – tumble into the stands and nearly crush a little boy after getting nudged mid-air by Kyle Korver.

Now that you know Davis doesn’t kill anybody, we thought you might want another look. Two more, in fact:

Big tree fall hard.

What do you think?

