GIFs: Jrue Holiday & Anthony Davis Throw A Lob Party In Rout Of T-Wolves

Man, either the Pelicans are better than we thought — we actually think Brow makes them a fringe playoff contender in the West — or the Timberwolves just weren’t ready to play on Friday night at the Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans. Jrue Holiday and Anthony Davis connected on a pair of alley-oops and the Pellies shot 66 percent from the field in the 139-91 stomping.

Ant had his usual MVP-contender game with 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting, four boards, three dimes, two steals and two assists in 27 minutes of action. But Jrue Holiday looked like he did when he was named to the 2013 All-Star team, connecting on a nearly perfect 9-of-10 from the field on his way to a team-high 24 points and nine assists. The two Pellies also teamed up for a pair of alley-oops the Timberwolves couldn’t do a thing to stop:

That second one, especially, shows off Brow’s vertical and hand-eye coordination with the ability to snatch the lob with one hand and simply spike it down in the cup like he’s playing on a Nerf hoop. So much to love about Ant’s game, but it’s plays like this one where you just shake your head in awe.

