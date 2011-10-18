Giveaway: Autographed Brandon Jennings Jersey

You’ve seen the commercials, you’ve heard the testimonials, but now it’s time to get in the game. Everyone’s been talking nonstop about Mission Court Grip since it dropped a few weeks ago, and if you’ve been holding out on getting a bottle, we’ve got you covered. Oh yeah, and how about an autographed Brandon Jennings jersey to go with it?

Thanks to our friends at Mission Court Grip, all you have to do is answer the following question:

What is your favorite Brandon Jennings basketball memory from his career so far?

The best answer will win, so make them as detailed as possible…

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.