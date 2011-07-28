Giveaway: Dime x Abakus Takeout x Red Bull King Of The Rock T-Shirt

In five East Coast cities of this summer’s Red Bull King of the Rock tour, we collaborated with a sneaker boutique for an exclusive players only t-shirt. And let me tell you, people have been fiending for them! Next up, we’re giving away the Dime x Abakus Takeout x Red Bull King of the Rock t-shirt from Philly. Check it out in greater detail after the jump.
If you want to get your hands on one of these, answer the following question:
Who is the best basketball player, in your opinion, to ever come out of Philly?
Remember, these tees are super limited, and other than a small number allotted to the shops, they are only going to be given to the 64 players at each event. If you don’t win this city, try for the next. Good luck!
Kobe…
Kobe
Wilt (I hate to admit it) Chamberlain. Send me a shirt! Kobe ain’t bad either..
Oh, already said.
Wilt?
Dammit!
Tyreke Evans
Or Earl the Pearl. Black Jesus was $.
in my oppinion it would to be kobe bryant. 5 time nba champion, 2 time mvp. he has a lot of awards, accomplishments, and holds or shares many nba records.
I liked Jameer Nelson in college, but not a huge fan of his in the NBA. Also, I forgot thst Sheed was a Philly native.
Wilt, no contest. His accolades go on and on: 4 MVPs, 7 1st team All-NBAs, 2 rings, multiple times leading the league in points, boards, and FG%, 100 pts in a game, leading the league in assists, and, for better or worse, never fouling out… ever. Needless to say, you knew you were going to get 75 games of 40+ mins every year from Wilt and during those games he was going to post 30 and 20 while dominating the paint on both ends. Wilt was born to play basketball, and thank goodness he did.
Perhaps the only thing more impressive than his accomplishments on the court were his accomplishments with the ladies (if they’re true).
Wilt…Would say Kobe but he really had more of an International upbringing.
im definetely fiending for one of these syk tees.
the best player in my opinion to come out of philly is Kobe Bryant aka #8 aka #24 aka Black Mamba, aka The Therapist aka King Kobra aka Show-be Bryant aka The Untouchable aka The Closer aka Staple Gun aka Lord of the Rings aka Mr. 81 aka Triple B:Buzzer Beater Bryant aka Dark Knight aka KB24 aka 8th Wonder of the World aka Kobe Wan Kenobi aka The Golden Child, aka Itallion Stallion aka Bei Kuang Bang aka MVP
Pete Maravich!!! Yall are tripping
nvm, you said Philly, not the whole Penn…Im out like Reggie Bush!
Pistol Pete isn’t from Philly… And @Chris Mullin’s Accent, my favorite Wilt stat will always be that he never fouled out of a game, EVER.
Philly, my answer would have to be Rasheed Wallace.
Kobe over Wilt easily. Wilt relied on size and height. Kobe is the average NBA size/strength but he actually works on his game and dominates through SKILL
HAHA imperial Mel is tripping
Wilt baby! He is the greatest center of all time.
I don’t think it’s an argument. The second best 2 guard ever, Kobe Bryant. Kobe is this generations Jordan, respect his game people. Even if you don’t like him, you have to respect how he has changed his game to adapt to different styles,always domanating. Just like MJ himself did as he became a vet. Don’t forget those 9 All Defensive First team awards, getting it done on both sides.Wilt was a beast, but he had height on his side in an era where centers weren’t as big as today. Therefore I go with Kobe Bean Bryant.
Wilt Chamberlain without a doubt. Such a dominate force. He racked so many double-doubles and even triple-doubles. He had a 100 point game because no one could stop him. And he was so good at blocking that the leave had to introduce goaltending, so that he would not be as dominant. But Wilt STILL racked up blocks. Kobe is a very good player, but Wilt changed the game because of his talent. He was also 4 time MVP, NBA ROY, 11x rebounding champion, and 7x scoring champion. how often are big men scoring champions? Kobe has only been scoring champion twice and MVP once. The only Kobe really matches Wilt in is the number of times they were all-stars. When the argument who is the greatest player out of Philly all-time the answer is most definitely Wilt Chamberlain.
@kobe only really matches Wilt in the number of times they were all-stars…
how about the number of times they were NBA Champions or Finals MVP? i believe that Kobe has more than twice as much NBA championships as Wilt and twice as much Finals MVP as Wilt. With all of Wilts dominance it only equalled into 2 championships to Kobes 5.
if only kings wear rings and jordan has 6, kobe has 5, wilt has 2 and lebron has none then whos better than who?
@how often are big men scoring champions
george mikan 1949,1950,1951
Kareem-1971,1972
Shaq-1995, 2000
Paul Arizin-1952
bob mcadoo-1974,1975,1976
neil johnston-1953,1954,1955
elvin hayes-1969
big men back in the day were often the scoring champs and only recently have smaller players started scoring more
While Wilt Chamberlain had the more dominant experience of his era. Kobe is so far the best player to come from the Philly area. It’s hard to argue against 5 champions rings and the only player that has really even come close to discussions of the greatest of all-time behind Michael Jordan. If he’s one of the greatest in the league to ever play and he came from the Philadelphia, then he is the best player to come out of Philly.
It’s easy to say Wilt Chamberlain and Kobe Bryant, but right now, I would like to take the time to honour the passed away, Eddie Griffin from Philly, PA. He was one hell of a weapon on the court. May he Rest in peace.
@he was so good at blocking that the league had to introduce goaltending
Wilt was born on August 21 1936 and defensive goaltending was introduced to the ABA in 1945. that would make Wilt 11 years old at that time. offensive goaltending was introduced to the NBA in 1958 and that year Wilt played for the Globestrotters. get your facts straight…
STAND RIGHT THERE
That would make Wilt nine. Kobe and Wilt are similar in a lot of ways.. Like both are probably the second best players at their positions ever (behind Bill Russell and MJ), both were amazing at scoring in their respective times and taking advantage of the rules in their times, and both of them were me-first players and kind of jerks. Plus, morally, they both were questionable. Kobe gets a point because of the rings, and Wilt gets a point because of the stats (never fouling out, leading the league in assists for a season). Seriously, it’s hard to pick between the two.
On another note, could you imagine a game between the best ever from Philly vs. the best ever from Penn. outside of Philly? Lots of talent from that state.
I won the “NBA JAM” themed Abakus tee last year with the same answer i’m putting down today.
Earl “the Pearl” Monroe, for the fact he created the shake and bake up and under game we see today. He took his talents to the mecca of NYC and got a chip. Dude is an innovator and even though his numbers aren’t as good as others, his influence is unmatched!
I guess it really depends on who you ask. If you were to ask someone that grew up watching you might get Wilt “the Stilt” Chamberlain or even Earl “the Pearl” Monroe. However, the player I am most familiar with is Kobe Bryant. Sure you can look at a player’s accolades in The League to determine what he has accomplished, but does it honestly tell you just how great a player really is? Robert has God knows how many rings, but does that mean he’s the greatest player alive? HELL NO. While, Wilt and Earl were great in their respective eras, one has to assume that the game has evolved with players getting bigger, better,and faster. Do you remember when JR Rider threw down the East Bay Funk Dunk and won the Slam Dunk and people were going bananas? Now-a-days, HS kids are throwing that dunk down with ease –IN games! So assuming that players have gotten better over the years and players have continued to evolve, I would have to say Kobe is the best player to ever come out of Philly. The one thing I admire the most about Kobe has been his ability to adapt to the game even as his physical abilities have started to betray him, which is an inevitable part of getting older. Much like his Airness, Kobe has been able to adjust and evolve from being high-flying, anything goes type of acrobatic act from his younger days to the smarter, more reserved(more patient), and far more skilled player that he is today (even calling on greats such as the Dream to expand his game further). On top of that, there are only a handful of players with Kobe’s ‘take-all’ mentality and determination to be the very, very best at his craft. You might not like who he is, but you sure as hell have to respect him for his game. In my opinion, Kobe is the greatest player to come out of Philly. No Question.
5x NBA Champion vs. 2x NBA Champion.
100 points of dunks and layups vs. 81 on pull ups and threes
Playing the greatest athletes day in and day out vs. the tall duds of the 50’s and 60’s
It’s really not a question, Kobe Bean Bryant.
Kobe
i was going to say Pistol, but you guys took it. but i cant help but notice you guys are leaving out Earl Monroe. really??? with nicknames like “the pearl” and “black jesus”. hes in the nba hall of fame. 9 years of 1000 points or more. a title in 73. rookie of the year.He said, “The thing is, I don’t know what I’m going to do with the ball, and if I don’t know, I’m quite sure the guy guarding me doesn’t know either.” and he has two numbers retired.
wilt vs. kobe in their prime.
who wins?
technically kobe ain’t from philly tho. lower merion is actually pretty damn far from my house and its DEFINATELY not inside the city limits. jameer nelson & tyreke evans are from chester, not philly either.
Depends on what you mean “from Philly”. If you mean that the player comes from within city limits, I’d have to say either Wilt,100 Point games, changed the rules on how the game is played.
If you mean from the Philly area, Kobe has to be considered. I hate him but, he was/is the 2nd best SG I ever saw.
yall writing some books
KOBE BRYANT AKA BLACK MAMBA ;>)
Wilt Chamberlain.
the big dipper wilt chamberlain
Let me begin by saying there have been a lot of great players from Philly like wilt chamberlin, richard hamilton, tyreke evan, and black mamba. But I think the best product from Philly has to be Kobe “black mamba” Bryant. Straight out of high school (17 years old! first guard to do it), 5 NBA championships, Slamdunk winner (as a rookie!), Nba Allstar, All defensive team. What else need I add? Yes Wilt is a great great player…But it somehow just feels right to put Kobe as the better player from Philly. Its true that Wilt has 11 championships, and might be the greatest winner in Nba history, but because I am young I have to pick Kobe. In an era where players came and went, Kobe stuck with us. He was here with iverson, with kg, through mcgrady, steve franchise, lebron..and I’m sure he’s still got a lot more . KOBE BRYANT Is a great player, from a GREAT city. PHILADELPHIA
-Charles
@Charles B. Uhhh….pretty sure wilt only won two titles man. I’m not from chilly but even I know that…pretty sure the player that won 11 was a dude named bill. Yeah…that pretty much just rendered your argument void. KB24 fosho
Hahaha…that Charles B. Be name-dropping like a fool. Too bad he obviously doesn’t know much about basketball. Wilt is the greatest winner in the nba hahaha…..yeah if u go by the number of women he’s claimed to have slept with. 20k….shieeettt
Kobe is great player one of the best
but the earl monroe man…
spin and so sick layups
he had street style.
That’s obvious…..WILT CHAMBERLAIN!!!!
The edge goes to Wilt. Dude has gusto to get in Bill Russell’s face:
[i.cdn.turner.com]
What did Kobe do? Get punched by Chris Childs?
I can’t only pick one guy.
My first choice is Rasheed “Sheed” Wallace. He was always a don’t take shit from anyone type of player judging by the fact hes the all time leader of technical fouls with over 300. He’s been to the Western Conference Finals with the Portland Trail Blazers and was a NBA All-star a couple times as well. To top off his resume he won a ring with the Pistons. I always thought that Sheed could have been an all time great but just never pushed himself which is a damn shame. Lastly, his signature shoes the Sheeds were amazing because of the logo.
Second guy is Cuttino “Cat” Mobley. His playing days with Steve Francis with the Rockets was amazing. I remember picking Rockets back in the day in games and tearing down people with Mobley and Francis. His best shooting came when him and Francis were on top of their games. The 2001 season was his best season to date, where he should have been selected as an All-Star. Its just sad that him and Francis were so close that when they separated both they started to decline in their games. Also, its just too bad that Mobley had a heart condition to force him to retire.
wilt vs kobe….. hmmm. ultimately, we judge players based on whether or not they reached their potential, correct? based off that im going to say kobe. wilt, while probably one of the 5 most talented players ever, never reached his as a basketball player. maybe as a pick up artist, but not a baller.
kobe bryant on the other hand, is a living, breathing basketball sociopath. the reason he exists is to be remembered 20 years from now as the greatest to ever play.
wilt never fully grasped the concept of teamwork. he thought the sole purpose of his teammates was to get him the ball in the post. he put stats over winning, so he could look good in the box score so ignorant fans would say he played well and did his best to win. for this reason, he won just 2 championships.
kobes got 5 and counting. he knows what it takes to win, and puts winning above everything else. he became the player he could have been. wilt didnt.
i rest my case? :)
wilt chamberlain!!!! if he cared a little bit more about basketball and not banging girls he would have been the best basketball player to ever walk the earth