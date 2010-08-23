Giveaway: Dime x Shop Gentei x Red Bull 2on2 Revolution T-Shirt

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Red Bull
08.23.10 8 years ago 20 Comments

With all five of the cities completed from this summer’s Red Bull 2on2 Revolution tour, we figured that we’d continue to lace y’all up â€“ even if you weren’t able to make it through. In each of the cities, we collaborated with a sneaker boutique for an exclusive players only t-shirt. And let me tell you, people have been fiending for them! Next up, we’re giving away the Dime x Shop Gentei x Red Bull 2on2 Revolution t-shirt from Baltimore. Check it out in greater detail after the jump.

If you want to get your hands on one of these, answer the following question:

Who is the best basketball player, in your opinion, to ever come out of Baltimore?

Remember, these tees are super limited, and other than a small number allotted to the shops, they were only given to 64 players (32 teams) at each event. If you don’t win this city, try for the next. Also, later this week, we’ll be giving away a limited number of complete sets with all five t-shirts from the tour. Good luck!

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Red Bull
TAGSPlaygroundred bullRed Bull 2on2 RevolutionShop GenteiStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP