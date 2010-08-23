Giveaway: Dime x Shop Gentei x Red Bull 2on2 Revolution T-Shirt

With all five of the cities completed from this summer’s Red Bull 2on2 Revolution tour, we figured that we’d continue to lace y’all up â€“ even if you weren’t able to make it through. In each of the cities, we collaborated with a sneaker boutique for an exclusive players only t-shirt. And let me tell you, people have been fiending for them! Next up, we’re giving away the Dime x Shop Gentei x Red Bull 2on2 Revolution t-shirt from Baltimore. Check it out in greater detail after the jump.
If you want to get your hands on one of these, answer the following question:
Who is the best basketball player, in your opinion, to ever come out of Baltimore?
Remember, these tees are super limited, and other than a small number allotted to the shops, they were only given to 64 players (32 teams) at each event. If you don’t win this city, try for the next. Also, later this week, we’ll be giving away a limited number of complete sets with all five t-shirts from the tour. Good luck!
carmelo. he’s the only one i know from baltimore, and he is damn good.
David Robinson
Sam Cassell was by far the best trash talking bball from the city of Baltimore.
Rudy Gay for sure. He’s a young, energetic, electrifying player who has a bright future in front of him (not anytime soon, maybe). He’s shown dedication to the game, humility, and some good stuff to watch on TV. :)
Its out of Rudy Gay and Melo. So ima go with Carmelo
david robinson.he had a 70+ points game and is 1 of only 4 players with a quadruple double.only player to ever do both those feats-
Kevin Durant the darantula…in a few years, he will be better than lebron and kobe..book it.
Ummm, Ty Lawson, Sherman Douglas, grant hill, Walt Williams, Blue Edwards,Steve Francis, & Jarret Jack.
And obviously David Robinson and Melo
&KD
Len Bias.
Gary says:
I’m surprised, the man known as the “FRANCHISE” hasn’t made the comments page yet. The Franchise I am referring to is none other than Steve Francis. While, he’s pretty much Stephon Marbury Version 2.0, he groomed his game as a young stud across the state of Maryland. While born in Tacoma Park, he practically a legend in B-More, getting national notice while playing at the University of Maryland with the Terrapins. As much of a talent as he is on the court, his off-the-court issues and his Me-First attitude is what has cut short his time in the NBA limelight. As a Houston Rockets fan, while his years in a Houston Rockets uniform produced only a single play-off appearance, he is best remembered for his electrifying dunks in-game. And while Vince was rather spectacular in the dunk contest in 2000, there is no doubt the Franchise turned a few heads and dropped a few jaws. What could have been….
Def. it has to be Sam Cassell- the 15 year NBA vet out of Florida State
Dude scored over 15,000 points for his career, he was an all-star and an All-NBA team member. He also has 3 rings, including 2 back to back with the Rockets- In his prime was putting up close to 20 ppg and 10 asp. I liked him b/c he always played with a chip on his shoulder and was a player you did not want to mess around with. My favorite team he played on was the Timberwolves with KG, waly, and Sprewell that was the poor mans version of the big 3 that are in Miami.
Plus who can foret this interview where he made the interviewer look foolish
[www.break.com]
Everyone was saying Melo and The Admiral- those 2 are the obvious picks- had to say some one diff.
Reggie Lewis.
I said Steve Francis
Carmelo Anthony.
and my jewels, blue and yellow/the type of shit that make them call u CARMELO
Carmelo Anthony. You can’t doubt his talent.
Juan Dixon