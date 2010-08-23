Giveaway: Dime x Shop Gentei x Red Bull 2on2 Revolution T-Shirt

With all five of the cities completed from this summer’s Red Bull 2on2 Revolution tour, we figured that we’d continue to lace y’all up â€“ even if you weren’t able to make it through. In each of the cities, we collaborated with a sneaker boutique for an exclusive players only t-shirt. And let me tell you, people have been fiending for them! Next up, we’re giving away the Dime x Shop Gentei x Red Bull 2on2 Revolution t-shirt from Baltimore. Check it out in greater detail after the jump.

If you want to get your hands on one of these, answer the following question:

Who is the best basketball player, in your opinion, to ever come out of Baltimore?

Remember, these tees are super limited, and other than a small number allotted to the shops, they were only given to 64 players (32 teams) at each event. If you don’t win this city, try for the next. Also, later this week, we’ll be giving away a limited number of complete sets with all five t-shirts from the tour. Good luck!

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.