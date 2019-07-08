Getty Image

The BIG3 just keeps rolling right along. During Week 3 action in Atlanta this weekend, all the focus was on the two remaining undefeated squads, the Triplets and Killer 3s, who were looking to extend their perfect records.

But in keeping in line with a running theme this season, larger-than-life personalities stole the spotlight. This summer, we’ve seen a huge influx of former NBA players, including Joe Johnson (who might be doing enough to earn himself a training camp invite), and among them are some of the league’s most colorful characters of the last decade or so.

Glen “Big Baby” Davis is chief among them, and on Saturday afternoon, he lived up to his name after getting ejected for arguing a call, then stripping off his uniform and launching it into the crowd on his way off the court.