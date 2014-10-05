Glen Davis Lost Weight This Offseason, But Doc Rivers Can’t Tell

The Los Angeles Clippers’ Doc Rivers is a players’ coach. Few coaches in league history have been as respected and beloved by their players as Rivers, a reality owed as much to his gregarious, caring persona as any strategic attribute. That unique standing lends him some casual leeway with his guys that other coaches don’t have, something of which Rivers took amusing advantage to describe the supposed weight loss of Glen “Big Baby” Davis.

Doc Rivers on Glen Davis losing weight: "it's like throwing a deck chair off the Queen Mary." — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) October 3, 2014

Funny.

Davis was clearly overweight last season even by his standards. If he really did shed pounds this summer, the additional quickness gleaned from that lighter frame would go a long way towards earning him a firm spot in the Clippers rotation.

