Go Inside Josh Childress’ Incredible Sneaker Garage

Josh Childress was recently waived by the up-and-coming New Orleans Pelicans after failing to standout off the team’s bench. This season, he saw action in only four games and failed to score a single point. Still, he’s one of the biggest sneakerheads in the NBA, and going off regular shoe knowledge rather than dudes getting the scoop for free (easy to do when you’re an NBA player), he might be top three. That alone earns him some serious bonus points in our book.

Recently, as a part of their ongoing “Sneak Peek” series, Nice Kicks caught up with Childress to showcase some of his collection. In Part 1, released earlier this month, Childress completely shut it down with dozens of different Air Force Ones. Now he’s back again for the main course: classic Nike Basketball silhouettes and Air Jordans. Head on over to Nice Kicks for the details.

Here’s Part 1 in case you missed it:

Who do you think is the biggest REAL sneakerhead in the NBA?

