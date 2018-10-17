The Golden State Warriors Got Reversible Championship Rings

10.16.18 44 mins ago

Twitter/@Warriors

The Golden State Warriors opened the season with a ring ceremony for a second straight season after dispatching of the Cleveland Cavaliers in four games in last season’s NBA Finals.

The ceremony was like most ring ceremonies, as everyone in the front office and on the team was handed their new jewelry, but this year’s ring is unique for the Warriors. Golden State got fancy with the ring and not just with throwing tons of diamonds and gemstones on it (which, have no fear, it has tons of stones), but by making not one but two tops that can be switched in and out for one another.

Yes, there are two top halves of the ring being able to detach and exchange with the other style whether you’re feeling the blue sapphire background or the diamond background. There is, of course, a story behind both sides of the ring and its design, which the Warriors laid out in the below video.

