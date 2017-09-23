Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors have drawn the ire of the President of the United States. While Donald Trump has dealt with the repercussions from his comments about NFL players who kneel during the national anthem, a separate controversy has formed regarding the NBA champions and the traditional trip to the White House.

Warriors star Steph Curry made clear that he was against the team going to Washington to visit with Trump, saying “By acting and not going, hopefully that will inspire some change into what we tolerate in this country.” Seeing as how Andre Iguodala was adamant that the team would follow Curry’s lead, this seems like a pretty straightforward answer to whether the team would visit.

The president fired back to Curry’s comment, saying that the Warriors’ invitation was rescinded, which is kinda silly because they weren’t going, anyway. But Golden State decided to respond by releasing a statement regarding Trump, their visit, and how they will approach their currently scheduled trip to Washington this season.

Statement from the Golden State Warriors: pic.twitter.com/6kk6ofdu9X — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) September 23, 2017

The defending champions will be in town on Feb. 28 when they take on the Wizards. While there’s no word on what exactly they’ll do in the nation’s capital, we can say with some certainty that they won’t swing by 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.