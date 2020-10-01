Injuries were unfortunately a major story coming out of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, especially for the Miami Heat, and the news was decidedly not positive the morning after their loss. The team announced Thursday that both Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo are doubtful for Game 2 of the series.

INJURY UPDATE: Goran Dragic (left foot torn plantar fascia) is listed as doubtful to play in tomorrow's #NBAFinals Game 2 vs the Lakers. Bam Adebayo is also listed as doubtful after a MRI revealed a neck strain (left side). — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 1, 2020

Dragic is struggling with a torn left plantar fascia after dealing with lower-body injuries all season, but the Associated Press’ Tim Reynolds reported Dragic is still “fighting” to play in Game 2.

Source says Goran Dragic is still “fighting” to play tomorrow. The neck injury for Bam is a most complex new wrinkle. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) October 1, 2020

Yet Reynolds calls Adebayo’s injury a “complex new wrinkle,” after Adebayo had initially hurt his arm in the Eastern Conference Finals against Boston and is now dealing with a neck strain that was revealed on his MRI.

Missing both starters would be a huge problem for the Heat after both players elevated their game to a new level in the Bubble and helped lead Miami to these Finals. As ESPN reporter Bobby Marks noted, players like Joe Johnson who have suffered torn plantar fascia have undergone treatment and been able to play but have not been themselves playing through pain.

Joe Johnson suffered a torn plantar fascia in his foot during G2 of the 2013 first round vs. Chicago. Johnson would go on to receive an injection in his foot before each game. He would struggle shooting 25.6% from 3 and 41.7% from the field. 2/14 in a G7 loss. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) October 1, 2020

These injuries happening early in the series may give both players more time to rehab and return to the floor, but the Heat are in a bind as they try to stay afloat if these two are out in Game 2.