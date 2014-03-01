Goran Dragic Scores Career High For Second Time This Week

03.01.14 4 years ago

The Pellies were in Phoenix Friday night, and that meant taking on the Dragon, Goran Dragic. Earlier this week, Dragic scored a career high 35 points in a tough loss to a visiting Rockets team. He wasn’t about to let that happen again with the Pelicans in town. Dragic scored a career high 40 points and the Suns snagged a 116-104 victory.

Dragic was efficient on his career night, shooting 14-for-21 from the field. The Suns needed his production, too, since Anthony Davis played so well: he shot 14-of-18 from the floor on his way to 32 points, nine rebounds, three steals and a block.

Dragic’s career night included this nifty spin move past Brian Roberts and a rotating Alexis Ajina.

