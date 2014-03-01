Goran Dragic Scores Career High For Second Time This Week

The Pellies were in Phoenix Friday night, and that meant taking on the Dragon, Goran Dragic. Earlier this week, Dragic scored a career high 35 points in a tough loss to a visiting Rockets team. He wasn’t about to let that happen again with the Pelicans in town. Dragic scored a career high 40 points and the Suns snagged a 116-104 victory.

Dragic was efficient on his career night, shooting 14-for-21 from the field. The Suns needed his production, too, since Anthony Davis played so well: he shot 14-of-18 from the floor on his way to 32 points, nine rebounds, three steals and a block.

Dragic’s career night included this nifty spin move past Brian Roberts and a rotating Alexis Ajina.

