Gordon Hayward Is ‘Questionable’ To Return For Game 3 Of Celtics-Heat

The Boston Celtics squandered an opportunity in Game 2 against the Heat on Thursday, blowing a 17-point first-half lead and in the process digging themselves a 2-0 hole in their Eastern Conference Finals series. Boston was haunted by poor execution all night, committing 19 turnovers in the contest, several of which came down the stretch with the game on the line.

The loss reportedly set off a firestorm inside the Celtics locker room after the game, including a heated confrontation between Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown, during which the two had to be separated. Brad Stevens would later sit them down, along with Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker, to talk things over after everyone had simmered down.

But there might be good news on the horizon. After missing most of the postseason with an ankle injury, it appears Gordon Hayward is getting closer to a return. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Hayward has been upgraded from “doubtful” to “questionable” for Game 3 on Saturday.

Celtics upgraded Gordon Hayward (ankle) to "Questionable" for Game 3 vs. Miami on Saturday, an indicator that there's a real chance of his return. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 18, 2020

The Celtics forward has been out since spraining his ankle in Game 1 of their opening-round series against the Sixers. While Hayward isn’t going to solve all the issues that have plagued them through the first two games against Miami, he brings more firepower for a Boston team that could use all the help it can get at this point.