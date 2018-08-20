Gordon Hayward Reportedly Has Multiple Sneaker Companies Hoping To Sign Him

#Nike #Boston Celtics
08.20.18 54 mins ago

Getty Image

Gordon Hayward is among the upcoming sneaker free agents that will hit the open market prior to the 2018-19 season. Hayward has been with Nike throughout his career, but it’s possible he’ll leave the Swoosh for a more lucrative deal elsewhere.

Nike is expected to have significant interest in retaining him, and will have a chance to match his next deal if they so choose. However, there are some other suitors that could come in with a massive offer to pry Hayward away from Nike in an effort to get a star player on a potential Finals team.

Hayward’s value as a sneaker endorser on his own is debatable, but his presence as a marquee player on the Boston Celtics, who are the favorites in the Eastern Conference and figure to remain in that role for some time, makes him a big target. That’s especially the case for brands that may be in need of getting more prominent placement, either in expanding or re-launching their sneaker line. New Balance has been reported as a very interested suitor for Hayward as they bring back their hoops division, but apparently they aren’t alone.

TOPICS#Nike#Boston Celtics
TAGSANTABOSTON CELTICSGordon HaywardNEW BALANCENIKE

