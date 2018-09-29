Gordon Hayward’s Wife, Robyn, Had A Warning For The Rest Of The NBA

#Boston Celtics
09.29.18 58 mins ago

Getty Image

Gordon Hayward is back playing basketball at full strength for the Boston Celtics less than a year after a gruesome injury on opening night last season. That’s good news for the Celtics and fans hoping to have a full lineup and take on, perhaps, the Golden State Warriors later this year.

But one Celtics fan, well maybe just a big Gordon Hayward fan, is worried about how Hayward will be treated by his opponents on the floor as he makes his return. That fan is his wife Robyn, who had a message for the league as the Celtics played their first preseason game on Friday night.

NBC Sports Boston grabbed a screenshot of the message Robyn put on her Instagram story before the game, which was a warning to anyone playing against Hayward to be careful, or else.

