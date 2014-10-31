The Greatest Parts Of “NBA Inside Stuff” Past & Present

[RELATED: Watch Pau Gasol dance with Elmo on Sesame Street]
REWIND
The original “NBA Inside Stuff” with host Ahmad Rashad, and co-hosts Julie Moran, Willow Bay and Summer Sanders, got many fans through the doldrums of a pre-NBA League Pass world. Saturday mornings are about cartoons for kids, but when we were kids, it was all about getting us caught up on the off- and on-court antics we’d missed around the Association the previous week.
Rashad’s running commentary might sound corny to some contemporary basketball fans, but the zany footage they captured leant an air of conviviality to the proceedings. Take this old Inside Stuff rewind from 1998-99: You get Zydrunas Illgauskas tripping and bowling over a pair of his Cavs teammates…
…a young Kobe Bryant inadvertently tipping an opponent’s shot into his own basket…
…and the ball completely slipping out of A.C. Green‘s hands.
Bloopers were showcased alongside highlights for a hodgepodge of all the memes and GIFS before either had come into the public consciousness. The weirder the better for off-the-court video sequences, too, with players dressing up in crazy costumes while also giving back to the community. Rewind was Basketball Twitter and Instagram more than a decade before Basketball Twitter or Instagram first popped on the scene.
In an age where some try and take the fun out of basketball by focusing exclusively on the business side of the NBA, watching old Remind clips evokes an innocence about the game that’s never really left.
Watch — or in some cases, re-watch — “Rewind” as its morphed through the years…
Thank you so much for putting that collection together Dime. That was a great trip down memory lane. It’s hard to fathom how much of a difference internet (specifically Broadband + HD) has made to consumption of the NBA.
And for what it’s worth..Dime will always be one of my main men :-)
For what it’s worth, you’re one of our favorite and most informed commenters especially when you call us out on a mistake or disagree with one of our opinions.
Also, you’re absolutely right about the way the Internet changed the way we look at basketball. I still have a Basketball Almanac from 1990, if you can believe it, and I used to spend hours memorizing stats of the all-time NBA and ABA greats. Now it’s as easy as a couple clicks to find that info — changes the necessary energy required to dig up old info and places the game more in the here and now, which is sometimes to its detriment.
Appreciate you responding Spencer. Sounds like we both grew up in the same era, as my life revolved around basketball cards and what ever tidbits of NBA information we could gather in Australia. I must admit, I love the access to the game the internet affords us, but the access means, less knowledgable students of the game, can chime in with their cheap-junk opinions.
Either way, stick to your guns as I love what you guys produce, so keep it coming.