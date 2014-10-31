The Greatest Parts Of “NBA Inside Stuff” Past & Present

The 2014-15 NBA Season tipped off Tuesday night with three games on hand. The rest of the NBA followed suit on Wednesday night, but we’re just as charged up for the return ofandon the NBA TV edition of “” premiering for their second season this Saturday (Nov. 1) at noon ET. Call us suckers for nostalgia, but we had to bring you our favorite parts of the old show and the new version that debuted at the beginning of last season

REWIND

The original “NBA Inside Stuff” with host Ahmad Rashad, and co-hosts Julie Moran, Willow Bay and Summer Sanders, got many fans through the doldrums of a pre-NBA League Pass world. Saturday mornings are about cartoons for kids, but when we were kids, it was all about getting us caught up on the off- and on-court antics we’d missed around the Association the previous week.

Rashad’s running commentary might sound corny to some contemporary basketball fans, but the zany footage they captured leant an air of conviviality to the proceedings. Take this old Inside Stuff rewind from 1998-99: You get Zydrunas Illgauskas tripping and bowling over a pair of his Cavs teammates…

…a young Kobe Bryant inadvertently tipping an opponent’s shot into his own basket…

…and the ball completely slipping out of A.C. Green‘s hands.

Bloopers were showcased alongside highlights for a hodgepodge of all the memes and GIFS before either had come into the public consciousness. The weirder the better for off-the-court video sequences, too, with players dressing up in crazy costumes while also giving back to the community. Rewind was Basketball Twitter and Instagram more than a decade before Basketball Twitter or Instagram first popped on the scene.

In an age where some try and take the fun out of basketball by focusing exclusively on the business side of the NBA, watching old Remind clips evokes an innocence about the game that’s never really left.

Watch — or in some cases, re-watch — “Rewind” as its morphed through the years…

