Report: “Baby Shaq” Starts Riot In The Stands After Fan Threatens His Family

Anyone here remember Sofoklis Schortsanitis? You probably should–not too many basketball players with the name Sofoklis Schortsanitis. You probably also know him as Baby Shaq, the guy who was once drafted by the Clippers after he destroyed Team USA with Greece during the 2006 FIBA World Championship. During a recent game between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Tel Aviv, the 6-10, 350-pound big man ran into the stands to confront a taunting fan. His reasoning? Reportedly, the fan said he was going to rape his daughter.

The below video shows the situation erupting into madness. Afterward, the two clubs tossed barbs at each other through official statements. According to The Times Of Israel, Hapoel Tel Aviv’s legal counsel said Schortsanitis “trampled security personnel, fans, and small children” before Maccabi Tel Aviv argued the star player “did not swing at or hit anyone.”

From there, Hapoel Tel Aviv finally responded with the Ether directed at Guy Pnini, a popular player and captain for Maccabi Tel Aviv: “This is a load of lies. But what can you expect from a club whose captain calls players ‘Nazis’ and wish them brain cancer.”

via Deadspin

