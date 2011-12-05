The Miami Heat Eyeing Greg Oden; Phoenix Will Cut Vince Carter

While Marc Spears is reporting that Greg Oden is “strongly leaning” towards taking the one-year $8.9 million qualifying offer from Portland and just becoming a free agent next summer, there is another team who could go out and snatch up the oft-injured big man. When you roll an entire season with a list of centers that miraculously tops out at Joel Anthony, taking a chance on a talent like Oden isn’t a big risk. Sure, he’s a risk individually. But for the Miami Heat, it’s moves like this that could turn them into a potential dynasty, and if it doesn’t work out, it might not do much harm. Oden has a huge doctor’s appointment this week to check in on his progress – which seems to be coming along fine, but then again, what else are they going to say? If all signs are positive, he could be cleared for contact. Because of their cap situation, the best Miami can do is offer the mid-level exception, which is around $5 million. That doesn’t sound like much compared to nearly $9 million. But if he wants security (more years on the deal), the Heat could be the way to go (you have to think Oden is one more huge injury away from perhaps never getting another shot at a long-term deal). For the Heat, this is an obvious attraction. Nene is not coming, not unless they want to break up the Big Three with a sign-n-trade. Samuel Dalembert (who somehow seems to always land big deals) has been rumored to be settling down in South Beach, but the Kings are so far under the minimum salary hold (they must spend at least $17 million) that there’s a very good chance they bring him back, and it sounds like the next best guy on their list is Kwame Brown. We can see why Pat Riley is intrigued … A few people checked out our 2011 free agent tracker and asked “Where is Vince Carter?” Well, technically he’s not a free agent yet, even though everyone assumes he’ll eventually get there. That’s because his $18 million salary is only partially guaranteed. If the Suns waive him within three days of the official start of free agency, he’s only owed $4 million. Easy decision right? The Suns agree, and sources say they will cut the former All-Star almost immediately once the floodgates are opened. So who do you think became the bigger disappointment in that massive trade last December: Carter in Phoenix, or Hedo Turkoglu back in Orlando? Meanwhile, management is still holding out hope Steve Nash retires as a Sun. Umm, does anyone truly believe this? Better yet, does anyone want to believe this? … Reports from other centers bound to get considerably overpaid: Tyson Chandler plans to meet with Golden State, Houston and New Jersey this week. That money better be sweet because those are some long falls from the defending NBA champs. Chandler says he expects he’ll be on a different team by the time training camp starts. We believe he’ll get some desperate suitor throwing insane cash at him. We also believe a little bit of this is a game from Chandler to get the Mavs to sweat, and ultimately, to spend … We know the Bulls are lusting after Arron Afflalo, and while he’s at the top of their Christmas list, you can move Jamal Crawford up to 1B. Afflalo probably wouldn’t find his way to the Windy City without a sign-n-trade, and while they might have a shot to land Crawford through a straight signature, the Bulls are prepared to offer packages revolving around Ronnie Brewer and a few others (we’re guessing Taj Gibson) to get one of the two. We put the Bulls on our list of the top five places we expect to see Crawford ending up at this season. But we’re not sure there’s anyone in that organization who’d rather have him over Afflalo … Shane Battier has narrowed his list of teams down to Memphis, Miami, Indiana and Toronto. He apparently wants to play with a contender. Shouldn’t that cut the teams down even more? … Chase Tapley‘s 25 points and two late free throws helped San Diego State upset No. 22 Cal 64-63 while UNLV was smoked by Wichita State, 89-70. Creighton won as well, and Baylor ran away from Northwestern by nearly 30 as they outscored the Wildcats by a ridiculous 46-12 in the paint … And what Stephon Marbury said to J.R. Smith recently to help the transition in China: “I spoke with J. R. and I told him to make himself completely vulnerable to love: embrace the culture. You’ve got to acclimate yourself to something different, you’ve got to grow into it â€” and then you get this stillness and calmness about yourself.” Who would’ve thought we’d ever see the day when Marbury would be giving Smith advice about stuff like this? … We’re out like VC.
What is everyone’s thoughts on where Vince should end up?
Greg Oden– You are one ugly MOFO, like Big Island. Scrub have been calling me out for days now, I have return for now!
Man, if the Heat signed Oden and/or Roy, it would make it a lot harder to cheer against them, even for a diehard hater like me.
Also, I’ve said it before but I have to say it again: I hated Marbury in the NBA, but his move to China has been brilliant for his career and for his post-career business prospects. He was done in the NBA, but has reinvented himself in the most important growing basketball market.
Send Vince back to Toronto. If Shaq and Kobe can, we all can. Can’t we all get along?-Rodney King
Hahaha! LeBron and Oden on the same team?!
***Insert “Baby-face” jokes here***
Starbury giving JR advice… ***and some Vaseline shit as well while we’re at it****
Man who isnt the HEAT after…. I play ball every sunday, do maybe 15 points, few boards, assists n blocks a game… im now probably drawing interest from them :-/
Steve Nash will retire a Sun. He was a rookie in 1996, a time when the previous generation were starting to head into the sunset.
Nash came into the league seeing and believing in loyalty. In his entire career, he only has played with two teams.
As for Vince Carter, I do not know what kind of locker room presence he is but I would like to see Utah take a chance on him with a two year deal.
How worst can it get? The Jazz currently have Raja Bell and CJ Miles manning the 2 slot. Vince is a guy who last season still averaged 13.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg, and 1.6 apg while only playing 27 mpg. I think it is a good risk. What do you think Jay?
Vince is only going to the Lakers, NY or Heat…just like every other free agent that is talked about. Damn media seems to only talk about those 3 teams, and occasionally the Boston douchebags. It’s really annoying.
Wasn’t the entire point of the lockout to create parity? If that’s the case, then how is it that LA, MIA, NY, and Bos are trying to land guys who are clearly out of their price range?
Either the lockout was Bull$h!t or the CBA is bull$h!t.
There was a time when i thought the Bulls were stupid for letting Jamal Crawford walk…that time has passed. Dude would be useless on this current Chicago team. He is the equivalent to Carlos Boozer at the 2guard spot.
The last thing Chicago needs is a guy who will come in a jack up ill-advised shots early into the shot clock. On top of all that CRAWFORD DOESN’T PLAY DEFENSE! I mean come on, am I the only one who watches basketball? You know got-damn well Crawford is not a good fit on the Bulls. Anyone suggesting he is a complete moron.
Also, why the fluck would the Bulls trade Taj Gibson to get Crawford? Who the hell is going to play on the front line? Anyone think of that. The team would only have 3 big men (Noah, Boozer, Asik). You can’t compete in the Eastern Conference with 3 big men protecting the paint!!! That’s part of the reason they couldn’t beat Miami.
I’d like to point out that I said the Bulls should’ve traded for Aaron Afflalo many smacks ago, like at least a year or so ago (don’t believe me look it up). But that isn’t going to fix the Bulls problem. These idiots have the ability to get rid of that terrible contract they signed Boozer to with the Amnesty clause. He got his money, came to Chicago and did the exact same Bull$h!t he did in Utah with the stupid injuries and not playing defense. He should be cut, and those MFing retards are letting the opportunity pass because they don’t want to look like a$$holes for signing him in the first place. I seriously can’t believe the front office personell still has a job. That is simply amazing to me.
Cut Boozer and make a run at Dwight. Lets say Dwight hates Derrick Rose’s guts and there is no chance he comes to Chicago. So what. There are plenty of ways to spend that money on guys who would produce given the chance…why not make a run at Kevin Love? He’d fit perfectly with Rose. Sorta like Isiah Thomas and Bill Lambeer fit perfectly (on the court). We can also make a run at Javel McGee (I also said this many smacks ago), Chris Kaman, hell even Blake Griffin when he’s a FA. Just don’t waste the money on Boozer.
does any1 like vince carter on the mavs? …..or celtics?
What’s the deal with Greg Oden? Is he still injured? I think his career took a turn for the worse right when he started to try and rock that whacked out mo-hawk looking like BA Baracus grandpappy.
I agree Crawford ain’t a good fit in Chi. And you do not get rid of Taj Gibson either. Trade Boozer’s ass instead.
And Vince , finish it off in T.O., that would be sweet . Oh and there is no eat Tyson Chandler is going to Toronto, contender? Umm ok there .
*eat= get, friggin auto correct
From what I remember Vince Carter was a good chemistry guy for the young Nets, really enjoyed the mentor role. He also distributed well, has court vision. He could play some 1/2 in Miami with DWade up top.
why are all my post so damn long. let me shorten it.
Afflalo —> Bulls = Yes
Crawford—> Bulls = Fluck no
trade Taj —> = not unless big man is coming back
Bulls Front office = Terrible
Bos, NY, LA, Mia getting all the free agents = gay as hell.
ah, much better.
-First rumours that Valanciunis might be coming…. now Battier has Toronto on his short list….. WTF? Colagnelo better not allow these guys to wear a Raptor jersey next year. We got potentially the deepest draft class coming up and Colangelo is trying to improve the record. Fuck me…..
– Oden better get the fuck out of Portland, aka Hurtland. If Miami signs him (and if he can play games), they’re stringing together 4 straight chips. They got to the Finals in their first year together with Joel Anthony and a fresh-from-injury Haslem at center. A healthy (or even a play-through-injury) Oden would be HUGE for the Heat.
I agree, with Oden on the Heat, 4 ships. LETS GO HEAT!!
^ I may have posted it, but I don’t want it to happen. Fuck those bitches.
Because Miami is already in place, if you care about winning you have to join up with someone. Chris Paul beat Miami last year because he and a few other people played perfect. Could that Hornets team do it in a series? Exactly, so he has to go somewhere that he puts them over the top. Those places, NY & LA.
The players really do care about winning. If I’m constantly told I’m one of the greatest to ever playmy position before I even turn 28, yet I have no rings, I’m going to go someplace in where I could get some.
The Miami Heat changed FA as we know it and there was nothing the owners could do about it, even after locking players out briefly. Players will just have to take less money to play for contenders. If you know you are worth $8M a year but NY can only afford $4M, then that ring is worth $4M to that player and will play his azz off to make sure he didn’t leave $4M on the table for nothing.
@JAY, so they are only bitches because they are forming a good team? how immature is that? you must be the jealous type. get over yourself. and stop trying to sound like you are the almighty, wisdom holding, basketball god that you want to perceive on this website. you are a power hungry commenter and you need to quiet down
I wouldnt give up Gibson for Crawford overrated ass. I know that much.
@Fnf
You may be right. The Miami Heat may have changed Free agency. Think about it in the case of Aaron Afflalo.
His name has been all over the place since the lockout ended. He played a good 2nd half to the season and could actually go out and demand a nice amount of money ($30Mill or so). Afflalo (if he was unrestricted) has two choices, go somewhere like NJ or stay in Denver and be overpaid but not win. Or go to a place like Chicago and be slightly underpaid but make deep playoff runs.
It’s a tough choice. and that’s where the Miami Heat trio may have changed the game. If LBJ, Wade, Bosh, Miller, and the others are willing to take pay cuts to win, then everyone should be able to do so.
No way u give up taj gibson for jamal crawford wtfffff. U give up taj gibson up for afflalo and a big only. Gibson stepped in last year an played great inplace for boozer during the playoffs. He plays great defense is athletic and will improve on his offense.
Who cares where vc goes. Even if he goes to a title contender it wont scare me. He has no hops and a shaky jumper.
Nash will remain in Phx as long as they retain Grant Hill. Otherwise its all up in the air.
If Oden stays healthy while on the Heats thatll be scary. Good thing thatll never happen.
New Guy. How about posting your own opinion about something instead of criticizing everyone else?
BRUCE has more to insight than you do. You are the Flava Flav to BRUCE’s Chuck D.
Miami’s Big 3’s “paycut” was about as small as it could be. Each giving up 1.5 just to sign Haslem. And then the team went deep into the luxury tax for Mike Miller. Dirk and Pierce at least left $4M each for their teams to use. And I digress…
The owners know they can’t stop clusters of talent overnight. It comes down to the 24 other teams. Those players have to make the effort to actually get better in the offseason. “So & so has been putting in work on his jumper.” Yeah, but he still takes bad shots. “Player X has been ballin’ all summer.” Okay, but he still can’t move without the ball. Big men still can’t rebound or shoot or post up but teams hype up the fact that he came into camp looking fit.
Miami raised the bar and either you step up to the challenge or you complain.
A day late and a dollar short. Just read Sunday’s smack and that was not me posting.
Glad to see someone get’s their rocks off pretending to be other people. It must be real difficult for them to look in the mirror.
@jay
sorry, i may be at a different, higher, more unknown level of IQ than you can ever dream to possess. i am sorry for criticizing you. but your suggestion to elaborate my opinions more was actually done in the process of criticizing you. my statement was obviously to imply that you shouldn’t call teams bitches because they want to win. that was my message. sorry for the inconvenience.
Thanks Flav… What time is it?
The New Guy is chippy this morning. Shout out to BRUCE as well. Good to see you back big guy!
And I’m not calling Chicagorilla out, but I do want clarification on something. You think the Bulls ownership is good (from the other day) but the management is bad, correct?
The big cap restrictions don’t start for a couple of years so teams have a couple of years to overload on salary. I think Dallas is way over now, but when they start getting nailed in 2013 they are only committed to $30 mil so far or something weird like that. So teams like the Lakers and NY can stock up now if they have a big contract or two coming off of the books in the next couple of years.
Oden in Miami, if he’s even remotely healthy, is baaaaaaad news. He can’t score in the post all that well, but it doesn’t matter. Lebron and Wade running apeshit on the perimeter with Oden behind them (if he doesn’t foul out in 3 minutes) is just panic inducing.
Regarding the guys switching teams: I understand why they want to play with their buddies and stuff in cities that they like. But I respect guys more if they try to do it on their original teams. It’s easy to say “we are better than you” if you are on a stacked squad, but to say “my team beat your team” when the squad isn’t stacked is sweeter. Lebron doesn’t have the “I am the man” personality, regardless of what his marketing team says. Melo either. They can play with anyone, but they aren’t THE man. CP is kinda that guy, and NO is a shitty situation for anyone to be in, so you can’t blame him for wanting out. As much as I hate the guy, Pierce earned some respect for staying in Boston when they sucked, and saying I am going to live or die with this team. Dirk, Timmy, Kobe (even though he bitched about it), Nash, all of those guys stayed and tried/succeeded with their teams. Nash wasn’t getting resigned by Dallas, but for the past 3 or 4 years he could have asked out of Phoenix and nobody would blame him.
Crazy … How far Vince Carter has fallen, being close to getting cut by the Suns. Can’t this guy become a decent to good off-the-bench player as a scoring threat to the tune of 10-15 points a game and being a veteran presence. This was the guy that stunned the entire NBA with his great jams in the dunk contest.
Now where from here…, unlesssss V.Carter becomes an overseas ballplayer like Steph Marbury and becomes an all wise knower of basketball counseling other younger players to… “embrace the culture, embrace the environment,” and you shall succeed.
BIG ISLAND! THE LOCKOUT HAS PARTED US BUT I HATH RETURN! I want your pasty, red haired shimmering (practically nude) body next to me watching the games whence they return! We should get snuggies so neither of us get any ideas if you get what I am saying
you two can get the ForeverLazy and have access to each other’s bizness
@ Big I: “The New Guy is chippy this morning. ”
It’s probably that time of the month again. S/he can’t wait for his/her operation in the next couple of months to officially become a man. I don’t blame him/her. It must suck being a bitch.
lets talk about basketball lol
@Big Island: Yep as much as I hate the man. Paul Pierce stuck through all the crap years and stayed in Boston. He earned respect from fans for being a true franchise players.
Maybe it’s just the new generation of players mindsets, wanting to play in big cities or with their buddies. I guess the whole “im gonna take this shitty team to the top” attitude died out
@Jay’s Flava Flave comment…YEEAH BOOYYEE!
Players want to win and will seek to team up to do so, but that doesn’t make it good. A strong CBA could have prevented players from creating inequitable super teams, leaving so many other teams starved for talent.
@balooga: I agree. Let’s talk ball, boys. I won’t be addressing females anymore.
@alf: “Vince is a guy who last season still averaged 13.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg, and 1.6 apg while only playing 27 mpg. I think it is a good risk. What do you think Jay?”
– Were you addressing me? I ask because there’s another poster who uses the screenname, and spells it with lowercase letters.
IMO, the Jazz are doo-doo so it’s unlikely he’s going to sign there. I don’t care much about Vince and have always said that if he’s a major part of any team, that team will not win a ring. If any contender is looking to upgrade their SG/SF spot and expect VC to help them, they need to think again. He’s a bum. A bum who can play, but still a bum.
Re: the players creating teams.
Like Big I, I too understand why they are doing it. There’s no doubt that they want to win, they are just taking a detour on easy street. I’m not a fan of it, and probably never will be. For me, the challenge and competitive spirit throughout the league is severely hurt by this. How fun is it going to be when the leagues best 15-20 veterans are on 4-5 dominant teams, each winning 60+ games/yr, and beating up on the other teams?? And the rookies drafted by the lesser teams will be looking at the top 5 teams thinking “i gotta get the heck outta here”. The Heat changed the culture of the NBA and I don’t like it. In my mind, this is going to cause a lot of franchises to fold because their fans will just stop caring. The league will get rich, the playoffs will generate money, but the regular season, for a handful of teams, will be awful. Then those teams will have to ‘overpay’ their “best” players in order to keep them, and we’ll be criticizing the big contracts down the road. The Heat started an ugly cycle, IMO. If you really think about the league-wide repercussions, it’s not a good thing.
And the GMs will have to change their position titles to ‘Roster Broker’, because the players are building the rosters and the GMs are simply brokering the deals.
I wouldnt mind free agents moving around if the team fit that individuals skillsets. Like if a bigman with strong defense an rebounding skills pairs up with a forward with nice offensive skills.
Just sucks when a bunch of butt buddies plan four years ahead to play with each other. Disregarding everything other then their own motives.
Yet at the same time watching two superteams going at it would be a special game. So its good for the playoffs bad for the regular season
Hate him or love him u gotta hand it to Kobe. I mean jus take a look at all the star-caliber players from his generation, and he’s literary the only one left still relevant (Carter – bout to get his ass amnestied. Iverson, Marbury – overseas, washed out of the L. Tmac, Baron Davis – barely holding on to a roster spot. Kerry Kittles – might even have died, who knows. If anyone on here remembers the 2001 all-star game, do a “where/what is he now” spot for each all-star and u’ll know what im talkin about.
oh and yall ought to leave ur personal shit at the door and come on here to discuss the game that we all love, basketball. not calling each other shemales and shit……to answer the ques in smack; turkoglu was def the biggest bust from that december trade, ‘least VC had some eye-poppin plays here n there and put up passable albeit sub-par stats for a multiple-time all-star…turk was horrible. nash shud give it one more run at a chip, but obviously not in PHX, sign on with a true contender which only leaves him with LA, MIA or NY. and lastly why all the hate on Jamaal Crawford?? dude is a proven scorer, his talent alone shud make him a starter on any squad in the league but he’s humble and professional enough to be willing to come of the bench if asked to..wudnt mind seein him on my Lakers :)
@ Franchise: Ur forgetting bout my boy Nash!
@Big Is
If you got back I’ve never EVER in all of everdome thought Bulls management was good.
I know there was a smack article when i not only blasted the management of the Bulls, but also the management of the Whitesox (Jerry R. owns both teams). I even compared the signing of Carlos Boozer to the signing of Adam Dunn.
On top of that I have listed several times the idiotic choices the Bulls have made over the years going all the way back to MJ’s first days.
Trust me, I have no love for the Bulls management.
who’s beefing with who here???
Chi – must’ve been someone else. I assumed it was you, my bad. I tried to explain that they made Deng untouchable in the trade to land Kobe and that alone was dumb.
“Shane Battier has narrowed his list of teams down to Memphis, Miami, Indiana and Toronto. He apparently wants to play with a contender”.
I really hope this is sarcasm on Dimes part. There is only 1 contender in that group. I say he ends up in OKC
Because it makes PERFECT SENSE for Shane Battier (SF) to go play in OKC (Durant, THabo, HArden) or Miami (Lebron, Wade, Mike Miller, James Jones). Clearly, those teams are in need of Battier’s services.
I seriously don’t get it.
@Big Is,
Oh yeah that definitely wasn’t me. No way would i ever defend the ridiculous contract they gave Loul Deng. I damn near blew my brains out when they did that. But Im pretty sure I tried killing myself when they gave Noah and Boozer a collective $140mill.