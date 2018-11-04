KSAT

Gregg Popovich is consistently rated as the best coach in the NBA, and many defer to his wisdom when it comes to what’s happening on the floor. But Pop is far from a college football coach who studies his program so rigorously that he doesn’t have time for the outside world.

The San Antonio Spurs head coach is as politically outspoken as anyone in sports, and he’s publicly spoken against fun violence, Donald Trump and any number of issues over the years. But with election day just hours away, he took the opportunity to publicly support a candidate in an important senate race days in the final push to the polls.

Popovich wore a Beto O’Rourke hat at Spurs practice on Friday, coming out in support for the Democratic candidate for the Texas senate seat which Ted Cruz currently holds. Photos and video of Pop wearing a Beto hat quickly spread across social media on Friday night.