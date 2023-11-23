San Antonio Spurs fans have some pretty hard feelings towards Kawhi Leonard, and apparently, it really rubs Gregg Popovich the wrong way. Leonard, who spent the first seven years of his NBA career in San Antonio, returned to his old stomping grounds on Wednesday night with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Leonard got his usual frosty response from Spurs fans, who boo him every time he touches the ball in these games. But in a change of pace on Wednesday, Popovich decided to grab a microphone and implore the home fans to stop while Leonard was standing at the free throw line.

Coach Pop is not a fan of the booing. @spurs | #PorVida | 📺:BSSW pic.twitter.com/nU5Msi7RQc — Bally Sports San Antonio (@BallySportsSA) November 23, 2023

“Excuse me for a second,” Popovich said. “Can we stop all the booing and let these guys play? It’s got no class, it’s not who we are. Knock off the booing.”

These boos came on the heels of the Spurs unsuccessfully challenging the Keldon Johnson foul that sent Leonard to the line, but according to reports in the arena, the fans in attendance just got louder after Popovich’s address.

I don't think I've ever seen something like Popovich just taking the microphone to be critical of a home crowd. The booing, which seems to be aimed toward officials stemming from San Antonio's unsuccessful challenge, has only gotten louder. — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) November 23, 2023

Gregg Popovich just grabbed a mic during the middle of Kawhi Leonard shooting FTs and asked the crowd to stop booing. "That's not who we are." The booing intensified for the second shot. Crowd here in SA boos Kawhi every time he touches and have done it since left the Spurs. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) November 23, 2023

Leonard, who won a championship and an NBA Finals MVP award with the organization in 2014, only played in nine games during his final season in San Antonio due to a quadriceps injury, with his rehabilitation process reportedly being a source of tension between Leonard’s camp and the Spurs. He requested a trade in 2018, which led to San Antonio sending him to the Toronto Raptors.