Getty Image

It’s been a quiet summer to this point with regards to Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs, as things had apparently cooled off between the superstar and franchise that were at odds during the season with regards to his hamstring injury.

The two sides were expected to meet soon, and it appears they are still not on the same page, as Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reported on Friday afternoon that Leonard has decided he wants the Spurs to trade him.