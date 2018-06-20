Gregg Popovich And Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Met On Tuesday

Getty Image

The Kawhi Leonard situation in San Antonio seems like it’s pretty cut and dry at this point. After sitting on the sidelines for most of the year amid a quad injury and some tension with the organization, Leonard wants the Spurs to trade him. He even reportedly has a list of preferred trade destinations, with Los Angeles (namely the Lakers) atop the list.

But perhaps Gregg Popovich isn’t quite ready to give up on the relationship between the two sides. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, Popovich and Leonard had a meeting in California on Tuesday.

Spurs' Kawhi Leonard and Gregg Popovich met on Tuesday in San Diego, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 20, 2018

David Aldridge of NBA.com and Chris Haynes of ESPN confirmed that they did indeed meet with one another, with Haynes saying Leonard was not alone as he sat down with Popovich.