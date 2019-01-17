Getty Image

Gregg Popovich, arguably the greatest coach in the history of basketball, is 69 years old. He will turn 70 in January 2019. He’s coached in some capacity for the Spurs since 1988. He briefly coached with the Warriors, but eventually re-joined the Spurs in a front office capacity before taking over as the head coach. During that time he’s won five championships and well over 1,000 games. He’s accomplished so much and one day he’s going to retire.

Could that be soon? It’s hard to think of a Spurs organization without Popovich, but according to Marc Stein of The New York Times that could be the case as soon as next season. Popovich is unsure when he’ll retire, but he’s also unsure if he’ll be coaching the Spurs next year.