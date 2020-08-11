Every Possible Scenario For The Western Conference Play-In Series

With just two games left for most teams in the NBA’s seeding round, the drama almost completely lies in the Western Conference. With the Wizards eliminated from playoff contention in the East and the top three seeds all locked into place, the only room for movement is from 4-6 and while that can matter some for who faces Boston in the first round, it isn’t the most compelling race between Philly and Indiana.

In the West, however, there is likewise seeding to be finalized in the middle, but the best race is for the play-in series (which is now guaranteed to happen). Memphis, after a dismal 1-5 start, is just a half game ahead of Portland for the all-important 8-seed (because the 9-seed has to win two games over the 8 to make the playoffs, while the 8 only needs to win one). Phoenix and San Antonio are both just a half game behind Portland for ninth — with the Suns owning the tiebreaker between those two — and with all teams set to play two games, chaos may be afoot.

All four teams are in action on Tuesday, which means we may have more clarity depending on the outcomes of these games.

Rockets v. Spurs (2 p.m. ET)

Suns v. Sixers (4:30 p.m. ET)

Celtics v. Grizzlies (5 p.m. ET)

Blazers v. Mavericks (6:30 p.m. ET)

The simplest way for this to be decided today would be for the Spurs and Suns to lose and the Grizzlies and Blazers to win. That would lock us into Portland-Memphis in the play-in round, with their Thursday games deciding who has what position — Memphis can also be guaranteed a spot if Phoenix and San Antonio lose, even if they also lose as they own tiebreakers over both. However, with Philly without its top three stars, the expectation is that the Suns will have a great chance to move to 7-0 and things will not be so tidy — also the Celtics and Mavs figure to be anything but pushovers, pending Dallas resting players.

Here is Thursday’s schedule for these four teams as well.

Bucks v. Grizzlies (4:00 p.m. ET)

Mavs v. Suns (4:00 p.m. ET)

Spurs v. Jazz (6:30 p.m. ET)

Blazers v. Nets (9:00 p.m. ET)

With that in mind, here are the various scenarios for each team making the play-in series.

Memphis: Win two games, and you’re in and guaranteed the 8-seed. Win one game, and you’re in. Lose two games but have Phoenix and San Antonio each lose once, and you’re in.