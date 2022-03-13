The Grizzlies made the trip over to Oklahoma City on Sunday night to face the Thunder, and were scheduled to wear their road blues with the Thunder in their home white uniforms.

Nowadays in the NBA, with each team having at least four uniforms if not more, the home-road designations aren’t set in stone so sometimes the road team will end up in white. The Grizzlies apparently thought that was going to be the case on Sunday, and so when the two teams stepped out on the court after intros and began doing pregame handshakes before tipoff they were both wearing white to the dismay of the officials and the equipment managers, creating a pretty hilarious scene on the court.

Soooooo both teams are wearing white jerseys… brb gotta make a jersey change pic.twitter.com/ErXdURxRKd — Bally Sports: Grizzlies (@GrizzOnBally) March 13, 2022

This wasn’t an issue of two teams in similar shades, but outright the exact same colors and that was going to be a disaster for the officials and TV crews, much less the players trying to pick out passes. As the two equipment managers got together and checked who was supposed to be in what, they realized Memphis had made the mistake and they all had to go back to the locker room and put on the appropriate blue uniforms so the game could go on. Luckily Memphis brought their blues with them as well and could make the change fairly quickly, but it will go down as one of the funniest delays of the season.