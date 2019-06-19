The Grizzlies Have Traded Mike Conley To The Jazz

06.19.19

The Mike Conley era in Memphis has finally come to an end. Following months of speculation regarding the future of the Grizzlies’ longtime point guard, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Memphis will send Conley to a team that has been linked to him for some time, the Utah Jazz.

In exchange, the Grizzlies will get back a pair of veterans, Jae Crowder and Kyle Korver, former first-round pick Grayson Allen, and a pair of future first-round draft selections. Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the collection of picks includes the 23rd selection in Thursday’s 2019 NBA Draft and a 2020 protected first.

