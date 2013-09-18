Hakeem Olajuwon Working With Jeremy Lin On His Post Game

We know Hakeem Olajuwon has become the Pai Mei of low-post mentorship. He helped LeBron James develop a low-post presence before he became an NBA champion, he’s helping Dwight Howard in Houston and he’d like a crack at helping Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin, too. But now he’s set his teaching sites on…Jeremy Lin?

Mark Berman of the Fox Sports in Houston, sent out a series of tweets, and spoke with Dream during a recent excursion to Aspen about his work with, not just Dwight, but the 6-3 point guard from Harvard, Jeremy Lin. Olajuwon joined Rockets head coach Kevin McHale in Colorado to oversee the training of Dwight Howard and Jeremy Lin. He was impressed with both, but the Lin post moves were a revelation.

Hakeem Olajuwon on working with Jeremy Lin for the 1st time: "He has a nice post move. I said 'how come you are not using that in a game?' " — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) September 18, 2013

Olajuwon on Jeremy Lin:"I was told Jeremy's very strong. If he's stronger than a guy,take him in the post.The post is not just for big men" — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) September 18, 2013

Not only does Olajuwon believe Lin can take smaller guards in the post, but after witnessing him shoot in Aspen, he believes Lin’s struggles with his shooting accuracy are hooey and were unfairly trumped up because of the hype surrounding his 2012 season in New York.

Said Olajuwon:

“The first thing I told [Lin] when I saw him shooting, you hear from different people, a lot of them say he cannot shoot. So I went to him and I said ‘I thought you can’t shoot,’ because the way he was shooting, I was very impressed. He was working on his shot. He was shooting tough shots and was making them. “So I went to him (and said) I thought you can’t shoot and he was laughing. He really has been working on his shot and I love his work ethic.”

Olajuwon also thinks the addition Howard this summer â€” combined with James Harden â€” will take pressure off Jeremy to perform to a supernatural degree after he burst onto the scene with the Knicks in 2012.

“To be on the right team, which he is right now, he can really help and play his role very well and be effective,” Olajuwon said. “There’s no pressure on him now. “It’s on Dwight and James (Harden). His position is crucial for the team’s success and he can play that role very well.”

