Iowa basketball was never going to lose to Southern. The incredibly weird 2020-21 college basketball season continued on Friday afternoon, with the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes blowing out the Jaguars in Iowa City, 103-76. But as the saying goes, good teams win and great teams cover, and thanks to one magical moment at the very end of the game, the jury is still out on how great Iowa basketball is.

Ok, so that’s a bit dramatic, but check out this absolutely horrific moment for anyone who got Iowa -28.5, the number upon which this game closed. The Hawkeyes were coasting at the end of the game, and sensing a moment to hit his first three of the game with his team down by 30, Southern’s Brandon Brooks launched one from half court. Because I am writing this post, you can probably guess what ended up happening.

The good news for Iowa is that it’s the No. 5 team in America, and it is probably going to jump up after fourth-ranked Virginia got upset by San Francisco on Friday, and the team won this game by a lot, and star center Luka Garza had 41 points on 14-for-15 shooting with nine rebounds and three blocks. So generally, it was a pretty good day. The bad news, however, is that you’re going to see the Hawkeyes after Monday Night Football this week when Scott Van Pelt and Stanford Steve do Bad Beats.