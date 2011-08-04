Hall Of Fame Class Of 2011 Presenters Announced; Nate Robinson Wants NFL Shot

At least we have to give David Stern some credit. After Spencer Hawes ripped into him about making too much money, Stern did admit he won’t be commanding a salary AT ALL during this work stoppage. He says he didn’t in 1999, and doesn’t think he will now either, saying even one dollar is too much. Take that Roger Goodell … After we broke the news that Jordan Farmar was seriously thinking about signing in Israel, he went through with it yesterday. But instead of signing with Maccabi Haifa, he penned a contract with their rivals, Maccabi Tel Aviv. Our hope was that the two teams had a bidding war for him. First one to offer a million gets a career backup! … Stan Van Gundy is nicer than Allen Iverson, God Shammgod and Skip 2 My Lou combined … We aren’t sure how we feel about this whole “tattoo your favorite player on your leg” trend, so the fact that someone got Kobe‘s face on their leg in ridiculous detail is either very creepy or kinda dope. We’ll go with creepy. Imagine if you’re over at your boy’s crib watching TV, he puts his feet up on the table, and all you see is Kobe’s mug staring at you for like an hour straight? … Nate Robinson wants to play football. He really does. On Twitter, Robinson reached out to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll about a tryout. Carroll didn’t completely turn him down either, and it actually makes sense considering USC was one of the teams that recruited Robinson out of high school. Could he play DB? He probably has the athleticism to do it, and his size won’t be the factor that it is in basketball. There’s just something about him – maybe the fact that he seems a little scatter-brained – that has us thinking he probably won’t commit to it. Because that’s the only way it could conceivably happen, if Robinson totally committed to giving the gridiron a shot. Do you think this would be as big of a shift as going from say, football to baseball? … Yesterday, we hooked our DimeMag.com readers up with the best block of the summer AND the best dunk of the summer … Two straight killer days in NYC by Kevin Durant? It wouldn’t have been complete without him raining buckets and completely shutting up a hater … If you’re a father who has a middle school ballplayer who’s pretty good, has some talent and has some hype, and you just so happen to run a recruiting/scouting website, what’s the logical thing for you to do? Why, rank your child No. 1 in the nation of course. This guy did, and while his kid is pretty good, it just makes for the ultimate overbearing-parent story … While the Jordan Challenge was the main attraction of 2k11, there were all sorts of rumors about this year after people saw their three covers. Turns out the rumors were true: you’re gonna be able to play challenges for 15 different NBA superstars, and there will be more classic teams than ever (Penny will be in the game for example). Every classic team will be completed from the starters to the bench as well … The Hall of Fame announced the presenters for the 2011 class, and Phil Jackson was the big winner. Not only will he present for his longtime friend Tex Winter, he will also be up there for Dennis Rodman. Arvydas Sabonis went with the logical pick, another fellow center who’s best days were taken from him, Bill Walton. And two guys with a couple of the best accents in basketball history will be together when Lou Carnesecca will present Chris Mullin … And wasn’t this whole lockout thing supposed to jeopardize a lot of current NBA players? Weren’t we supposed to believe some guys would take the time off to fool around, get in trouble, get too much ink, get fat or get arrested? With the way it’s been going, we should’ve worried about the adults…or at least the guys who can’t play anymore. Listen to this: Darius Miles was arrested at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport for allegedly trying to bring a loaded firearm through security. It was found during an X-ray screening. Damn, we know he didn’t go to college, but didn’t he at least play a college student in Van Wilder? … We’re out like D-Miles’ airport etiquette.

