Hall of Fame x Mitchell & Ness “Upside Downs” Snapback Hats

Everyone has at least one NBA logo hat in their collection, but what about one with the logo flipped? Los Angeles boutique Hall of Fame has teamed up once again with Mitchell & Ness to release five snapbacks featuring upside-down logos from the ’90s for the Hornets, Lakers, Heat, Spurs and Mavericks. Check ’em out:
If you want to get your hands on one of these, they’re available at www.halloffameltd.com for $40. Act fast before they’re gone.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
This is just plain stupid.
Already banned by David Stern.
…Oooohhh a snap back hat with an upside down retro logo…now my life is complete…lmfao…what’s the point of this seriously someone tell me what’s the point!?
You guys must be visor-wearing dudes. These are awesome!
?meht rof reprah ti ekam yhw aciremA ui paer t,uac llits eldoeP !snolncipir s,ti yhw si sihT ?tuiod ym teG
uorA@
These are just flat out dumb.
Looks like someone flucked up while making a hat and put the logo on upside down. then thought it would be cool to sell them to idiots who think they are up on the latest fashion.
Seriously the first person i see walking around me with one of these $30 snap back hats with the upside down logo will get punched in the face.
Then I will take their hat and piss on it.
manufacturing malfunction… gotta make money somehow lolz
they used to sell these at champion outlet for 2 for 99 cents…
wow. that’s supposed to be a fashion statement? Fail.