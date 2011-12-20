Hall of Fame x Mitchell & Ness “Upside Downs” Snapback Hats

Everyone has at least one NBA logo hat in their collection, but what about one with the logo flipped? Los Angeles boutique Hall of Fame has teamed up once again with Mitchell & Ness to release five snapbacks featuring upside-down logos from the ’90s for the Hornets, Lakers, Heat, Spurs and Mavericks. Check ’em out:

If you want to get your hands on one of these, they’re available at www.halloffameltd.com for $40. Act fast before they’re gone.

