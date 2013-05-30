Happy Birthday Harrison Barnes! 10 Reasons Why He Will Be A Future NBA All-Star

Fresh off a rookie season that saw him up his regular season averages (9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds) once the real games came around (16.1 points and 6.4 rebounds a night in the playoffs), Harrison Barnes turns 21 years old today. A former top recruit in high school who receivedandcomparisons before a solid college career at North Carolina, Barnes has the look and feel of a future star. Collected. Calm. Confident. Smooth.

In honor of his birthday, here are 10 reasons why he will one day become an All-Star.

10. DEFENSE

Barnes isn’t perfect on the defensive side of the ball but he doesn’t take plays off and is a constant hustler. He occasionally gets lost on help defense but is very useful when placed on an island in isolation situations. More experience will help him realize the tendencies of other players while getting away with fouls — making him even more dangerous — which is something all great players develop once they create a rapport with the officials.

9. THREE-POINT STROKE

He shot pretty well from three-point range this year (35.9 percent) but did so on only 1.8 attempts. Those attempts jumped to 4.3 during the postseason while his percentage was upped to nearly 37. His shot is pretty standard and his mechanics are sound. He could be an added weapon to the deadly corner triple if the Warriors decide to use him more as a stretch forward.

8. OFFENSIVE MOVES

I’ll mention his versatility later but it was impressive to look at his highlights and see all of the different things he can already do. Young players don’t typically have a natural feel for playing down in the post so it should be refreshing for Warriors fans to seem him comfortable there, even if his technique isn’t flawless. His ability to post up will not only pay dividends for his individual stats but will allow the team to be flexible when looking to re-sign players.

7. SMARTS

He has a pretty good idea of where to be on the court and provides a ton of energy when he enters the game. It’s difficult for a rookie to find his place on a playoff team but it looks like Barnes and Mark Jackson were able to carve out the perfect role.

6. FIRST STEP

The dunk highlights are important to watch because they show how quick his first step is to the paint. When he creates a little momentum with an arm swing to the baseline and catches the defender on his wrong foot, he almost always blows by him to the inside. If he starts to hit his jumper with more consistency and starts driving baseline more, he will become a force to be reckoned with.

Keep reading to… you guessed it, watch Barnes dunk on a lot of people…