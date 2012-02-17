Happy Birthday Michael Jordan! His 10 Greatest Sneakers Ever

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Space Jam #Michael Jordan
02.17.12 6 years ago 8 Comments
No matter how much we try to compare players to him, there will never be another Michael Jordan. The way he transcended the game of basketball onto a global platform is unique to that of any individual athlete. Michael Jordan is the reason many of us love the game of basketball today. But aside from us basketball junkies, Jordan did the exact same for sneakerheads across the globe. With his legendary career & Tinker Hatfield‘s mastermind design skills, Michael Jordan changed the shoe game forever. Through a span of about 15 years Jordan Brand emerged as the pinnacle of sneaker excellence.

You might remember when I picked out my 10 favorite sneakers of all time. Now, in honor of MJ’s 49th birthday, here are the 10 best Air Jordans of all-time…

*** *** ***

10. Air Jordan XIV “Last Shot”
Although the Jordan 14’s aren’t exactly amongst the most popular of the 23 signature Jordan shoes, the “Last Shots” are still some of the most iconic & memorable Jordan shoes of all time. With a Ferrari-inspired design to celebrate Michael’s love for cars, the 14 had a very unique style. For most it was either a love or hate type of shoe. But regardless of the design you have to appreciate the fact that Jordan made his “last shot” in a Bulls uniform wearing these.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Space Jam#Michael Jordan
TAGSAir Jordan IAir Jordan IIIAir Jordan VIAir Jordan VIIAir Jordan XIAir Jordan XIIAir Jordan XIIIAir Jordan XIVJordan BrandMichael JordanSPACE JAMStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP