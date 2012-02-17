Happy Birthday Michael Jordan! His 10 Greatest Sneakers Ever

No matter how much we try to compare players to him, there will never be another. The way he transcended the game of basketball onto a global platform is unique to that of any individual athlete. Michael Jordan is the reason many of us love the game of basketball today. But aside from us basketball junkies, Jordan did the exact same for sneakerheads across the globe. With his legendary career &‘s mastermind design skills, Michael Jordan changed the shoe game forever. Through a span of about 15 years Jordan Brand emerged as the pinnacle of sneaker excellence.

You might remember when I picked out my 10 favorite sneakers of all time. Now, in honor of MJ’s 49th birthday, here are the 10 best Air Jordans of all-time…

*** *** ***

10. Air Jordan XIV “Last Shot”

Although the Jordan 14’s aren’t exactly amongst the most popular of the 23 signature Jordan shoes, the “Last Shots” are still some of the most iconic & memorable Jordan shoes of all time. With a Ferrari-inspired design to celebrate Michael’s love for cars, the 14 had a very unique style. For most it was either a love or hate type of shoe. But regardless of the design you have to appreciate the fact that Jordan made his “last shot” in a Bulls uniform wearing these.