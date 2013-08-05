Happy Birthday, Patrick Ewing! Why the Former Knicks Center Is Often Overlooked

Contemporary fans tend to slight Patrick Ewing within the context of NBA history. While it’s true he was always finishing on the All-NBA 2nd Team behind his rivals, Hakeem Olajuwon and David Robinson, he deserves better from the pundits who deride his career as unrealized potential. As Ewing turns 51 today, it’s worth looking at his 17-year career, which is a study in consistentâ€”and sometimes dominatingâ€”production.

Ewing might not have brought the Larry O’Brien trophy to Madison Square Garden after being selected No. 1 overall in the 1985 Draft, but he did produce enough to be selected one of the NBA’s 50 Greatest Players in 1996 and to be enshrined as a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts. Yet, why does it always feel his pro career was somehow less than it could have been?

When Ewing came out of the John Thompson factory in the District of Columbia, many just assumed he’d lead the Knicks to the NBA title right away. That didn’t happen, but he did win Rookie of the Year, average greater than 20 points and 10 rebounds a game for nine-straight years while making 11 All-Star Teams (including 10-straight), 6 All-NBA 2nd Teams, 1 All-NBA 1st Team, 2 All-Defensive 2nd Teams and 2 gold medals (in 1984 and with the real Dream Team in 1992) while leading the Knicks to the playoffs for 12-straight seasons.

The problem for Patrickâ€”as it was for many in the 80’s and 90’sâ€”was Michael Jordan, and the aforementioned Olajuwon. Olajuwon won two-straight titles when MJ retired, and one of those was Patrick’s for the taking. But John Starks went 2-for-18 during the pivotal game 7 against the Dream’s Rockets in 1994, and so history has relegated Patrick to the second tier of centers in NBA folklore.

He wasn’t as cut as The Admiral, and he wasn’t as light on his feet or as equipped with an inexhaustible array of low-post moves like Dream, but he was a steady rebounder, shot-blocker and scorer back when doing all three wasn’t totally unheard of for an NBA center. And it’s worth remembering that Ewing wasn’t going against the likes of Brook Lopez back then, either. The game was more center-dominated, so opposing defenses were keyed to stop Ewing any time the Knicks were playing, and the centers he matched up against were some of the greatest the league has produced.

In fact, with the hand-checking rules yet to be implemented, most of those great Knicks teams of the 1990s ran their offense through the big Jamaican-American, and he never really had a Scottie Pippen sidekick to ease some of his load. It’s worth noting here that Ewing’s best teammate during his prime years was John Starks. Starks is a great underdog story, sure, but it says something that Ewing’s greatest teammate during his title-window after Jordan retired was bagging groceries a few months before earning a roster spot.

Patrick shouldered a huge portion of the responsibility on the NBA’s media-centric team over more than a decade, and aside from tiny blips of infamy, he did so with class and hard work that New Yorkers could appreciate. Nowadays, a player as titanic as Ewing might force a trade to a super team that could contend for a title, but back then superstars didn’t demand trades, usually. They just worked harder every summer. So that’s what Patrick did.

Keep reading to see why we shouldn’t overlook Ewing in a discussion of all-time great centers.