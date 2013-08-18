Happy Birthday, Rudy Gay! Check Out His 15 Best Sneaker Moments On Instagram

Today is‘s birthday, as the Toronto Raptors star small forward turns 27 years old. Gay has had a pretty solid NBA career so far as he enters his eighth season. He’s turned out pretty well for his career to this point, averaging 18 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

He was just recently traded midway last season from the Memphis Grizzlies to Toronto, and looks to have a bright future with a young squad with loads of potential.

We all know Gay can bring it on the floor, but he can also bring the heat on his feet as well. We ranked Gay as the sixth biggest NBA sneakerhead on Instagram, and he really makes a great case for it. In honor of Gay’s tremendous shoe game, we rank his 15 best sneaker moments on Instagram.

*** *** ***

15. Bred 11s

The craze for the Air Jordan 11 Retro “Bred” last December was a massive one. When December comes rolling, everyone knows an important colorway from the XI model of Air Jordans is going to be released. Gay brings a good amount of swag in this photo, but considering the 19586868 times the Bred 11s have been restocked, I’m sure his dog and grandma probably have a pair.

14. Bred 4s

Yes another sneaker that has been restocked quite a few amount of times in the past year, but despite that the Air Jordan 4 retro “Bred” is still an amazing colorway and a classic sneaker to rock. Gay rocks it very well in this photo, and in fact took this photo about a month before the shoe officially released. Way to stay early on things, Rudy.