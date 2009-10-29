Harrison Barnes’ H.S. Hoops Diary: Official visit to Duke

Harrison Barnes is the best high school ballplayer in the country. As the 6-6 wing from Ames, Iowa, navigates through the hectic recruiting process such a title entails, he agreed to chronicle his thoughts for us during each of his five official visits. After UNC, then Oklahoma, then Kansas, Barnes recaps his trip to Duke last weekend. Here’s an excerpt:

*** *** ***

… I got a chance to watch Duke practice, and that was a great time to see Coach K interact with the players and see how they prepare for games. I think the most impressive thing about that was the discipline. Rarely does Coach K ever have to raise his voice. He has practice timed down to a science, and he’ll just say little things and the team will respond quickly. That was really impressive to me.

After practice I had a meeting with the Dean of Undergraduate Admissions. That was really good to see what Duke’s about and get a feel for the university.

After that I got a chance to go over to Coach K’s house and have a steak and lobster dinner, which was just a really cool time. Following that I got a chance to sit with the team and watch film while they prepared for the Pfeiffer game the next day.

Then I got a chance to go out with the players and see how the other side of Carolina has a good time, and I would say that I definitely had a good time.

So Saturday morning, the day began with a meeting with the Dean of the Law School. That gave me more information about the university and the law aspect of it. Then we had a team breakfast and following that we had a team shootaround.

After that the coaching staff, my family and I had a tour of the East campus, which included the dorms, the dining halls and part of the Durham area.

One of the coolest things I got to see was the Duke Chapel, where I got a tour from a really cool guy named Oscar, who was very gesticulated about giving me the tour. He was just a really cool guy. Then we saw the rooftop of the Bell Tower, which was a powerful experience.

Following that we all went back to the basketball office and watched the highlight videos of the coaches when they were players. We especially liked Coach (Chris) Collins‘ video and (Oklahoma) Coach (Jeff) Capel‘s video. I’ve got to give a shout-out to Coach Capel because he surprised me with how good he was. I didn’t know that he had bounce like that!

You can read Harrison’s entire diary at HighSchoolHoop.com, where he talks about the Cameron Crazies’ courtship, sitting courtside for Duke’s exhibition game, and his thoughts going into his upcoming visit with UCLA.