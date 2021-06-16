Atlanta Hawks At Philadelphia 76ers Game 5 TV Info And Betting Lines

Wells Fargo Center hosts a pivotal Game 5 matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday evening. The series is tied at 2-2 after a memorable win by the Hawks in Game 4, though the 76ers hold the advantage with two of the final three games scheduled to be held in Philadelphia.

Atlanta erased an 18-point deficit in Game 4, and they did it without shooting the lights out. Nate McMillan’s team actually overcame a poor overall shooting night by winning on the margins, as they turned the ball over only four times in the game. Beyond the ball security, the Hawks grabbed 12 offensive rebounds, turning them into 21 second-chance points, and Atlanta can also take solace in their shot quality. Trae Young was masterful as a passer, producing 18 assists, and he was able to set up high-quality looks for his teammates, both beyond the three-point arc and at the rim.

On the other side, Philadelphia has to be kicking themselves after Game 4. The game seemed to be in total control, but the 76ers scored only 38 points after halftime, failing to put the game away and leaving an opportunity on the table. Part of the struggles came from Joel Embiid, with the All-NBA center missing all 12 of his shots after halftime on the way to a 4-of-20 shooting night. Embiid is listed as questionable with a well-chronicled knee issue, and he did not seem to be moving as well in Game 4. If nothing else, that is a storyline to closely monitor in Game 5 and beyond.

Overall, the top-seeded Sixers can be seen as the better team, particularly with a +11.2 net rating in the postseason. Embiid’s status could swing things, however, and Philadelphia may need to lean on a raucous home crowd. The Sixers finished 29-7 at home in the regular season and they are 4-1 in their own building during the playoffs.

From a betting standpoint, Game 4 went Under the total of 226.5 points and Atlanta covered the closing point spread of 3 points as an underdog.

Game 5 TV Info

Tip Time: Wednesday, June 16; 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: TNT

Game 5 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Prices: 76ers (-315), Hawks (+240)

Spread: 76ers -6 (-114), Hawks +6 (-107)

Total: Over 224 (-112), Under 224 (-109)

Money Line: 76ers (-240), Hawks (+195)