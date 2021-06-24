The Bucks and Hawks met in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night and produced a thriller. For all of the hand-wringing about whether the four markets in the conference finals were what the NBA would want, the basketball through three games (including the first two Suns-Clippers games) have been spectacular.

Early on, the Bucks took the advantage thanks to great early ball movement and stellar play from Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo, as they were able to go up by as many as nine in the first half and held a five-point advantage at the break.

The @Bucks ball movement ends in a Brook Lopez slam! #NBAPlayoffs Game 1 on TNT pic.twitter.com/H6g4dX7Zuu — NBA (@NBA) June 24, 2021

Trae Young held the Hawks in it with 25 points in the first half as he was able to get to his spots early and often, shaking off a rough Game 7 shooting night with a tremendous effort in Game 1.

Trae pulls up from deep and is up to 20 1st half PTS on TNT! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LnxvOoJwnJ — NBA (@NBA) June 24, 2021

The third quarter was more of the Trae Young show, but most importantly he started getting everyone else involved and the Hawks offense began to hum, outscoring Milwaukee 34-26 to take a three-point lead to the fourth. The highlights of the game came from that third quarter explosion, as Young hit John Collins on a wild off-the-backboard lob and then shook Holiday to get wide open for a three, drilling it after a shimmy before the shot to the delight of everyone, including LeBron James.

JOHN COLLINS UNREAL OFF-THE BACKBOARD LOB 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/kLUkC3l5fJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 24, 2021

The Bucks would have an answer though in a big run in the fourth quarter to retake the lead and suddenly it seemed like they might take control of the game as Giannis woke up and they were able to get him consistent looks at the rim.

Khris to Giannis OOP!! pic.twitter.com/vxH3FR7k3n — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 24, 2021

Jrue throws it long for Giannis for the 3-point play and it's ROCKING inside and outside of Fiserv Forum! 4-point @Bucks lead… 4:30 left on TNT pic.twitter.com/VA0CMvApWh — NBA (@NBA) June 24, 2021

Young didn’t score much to open the fourth quarter, but got to 40 points with this and-1 bucket to close the gap back down to one possession, and set up a thrilling finish.

TRAE YOUNG IS FILTHY. pic.twitter.com/P0Knxw2wzu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 24, 2021

The two teams would trade buckets for much of the rest of the way, with the Bucks never able to get separation but the Hawks struggling to close the gap completely. That was until there were 30 seconds to play and, after a rare stop, Atlanta got a massive putback bucket from Clint Capela off a Young miss that gave Atlanta the lead again at 112-111.

Clint Capela puts the Hawks in front!@ATLHawks 112@Bucks 111 29.8 left on TNT. Bucks ball. pic.twitter.com/urRsPbZj2Q — NBA (@NBA) June 24, 2021

The Bucks then got the ball with a chance to take the lead and Khris Middleton, who had been dreadful all night offensively, was able to get baseline and draw the help, kicking it out to Pat Connaughton who fired up an airball that then got tipped around and eventually into the hands of Young.

Bucks go to their typical SOB that flows into a Giannis/Jrue hand-off. Middleton drifts and Connaughton airballs the open 3: pic.twitter.com/kJzfQ6frLY — Half Court Hoops (@HalfCourtHoops) June 24, 2021

Trae would hit both of his free throws and then, for some reason, the Bucks with under 10 seconds to play threw the ball inside to Giannis who got fouled without being able to get the ball up for a possible and-1. Antetokounmpo managed to hit both of his free throws in a bit of a surprise to cut the lead back down to one with 5.3 seconds to go. Young then got the ball and was fouled with 4.6 seconds on the clock, hitting both to get himself to 48 points and 11 assists on the night and, once again, set up a scenario for the Bucks to need a three to tie the game.