Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan has apparently considered resigning from his position. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, McMillan, who ascended to the position in March of 2021 after the team decided to fire Lloyd Pierce, has “seriously” weighed ending his tenure with the team amid their 17-18 start to the campaign.

Charania did note that, ever since Landry Fields took over basketball operations, “there have been only positive conversations with McMillan about the direction of the team this season,” and that there’s nothing imminent on the horizon regarding McMillan possibly stepping away. But apparently, McMillan sees the writing on the wall regarding his future, whether that’s in the immediate future or after the season comes to an end.

McMillan’s job status came into question across the NBA after his exchange with Hawks All-NBA star Trae Young at a gameday shootaround. His job status has been considered safe, and the Hawks have wanted to finish out the season with McMillan on the sideline, sources said. But McMillan, 58, appears to be near the end of his tenure with the Hawks after the season — unless there’s a resignation before then.

After head coaching stints in Seattle, Portland, and Indiana, McMillan joined Pierce’s staff ahead of the 2020 campaign. He’s gone 87-68 during his time as the head coach in Atlanta and helped get the team to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021.