The Atlanta Hawks are among the most competitive of the five teams that occupy the bottom tier of the NBA this season, but make no mistake, this is still a bad team with a future-facing outlook.

Because of that, the trade deadline will provide an opportunity for contenders to try and deal for the Hawks’ top veterans, in exchange for some kind of young players or draft assets. There are three veterans that will be on the block for Atlanta as trade talks pick up in advance of the February deadline: Kent Bazemore, Dewayne Dedmon, and Jeremy Lin.

Bazemore is the best of the trio, but also has a large contract that has another year left on it in the form of a $19 million player option he will assuredly pick up. Dedmon is the cheapest and the easiest to make money work with, so one would expect the veteran center to find a new home soon. Lin falls in the middle, as he’s an expiring $13.7 million contract which will require a bit of creativity to match money, but is a much easier deal to move than Bazemore because it doesn’t eat into next season’s cap space.