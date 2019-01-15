The Kings Are Reportedly Among The Teams Interested In Trading For Jeremy Lin

01.15.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Atlanta Hawks are among the most competitive of the five teams that occupy the bottom tier of the NBA this season, but make no mistake, this is still a bad team with a future-facing outlook.

Because of that, the trade deadline will provide an opportunity for contenders to try and deal for the Hawks’ top veterans, in exchange for some kind of young players or draft assets. There are three veterans that will be on the block for Atlanta as trade talks pick up in advance of the February deadline: Kent Bazemore, Dewayne Dedmon, and Jeremy Lin.

Bazemore is the best of the trio, but also has a large contract that has another year left on it in the form of a $19 million player option he will assuredly pick up. Dedmon is the cheapest and the easiest to make money work with, so one would expect the veteran center to find a new home soon. Lin falls in the middle, as he’s an expiring $13.7 million contract which will require a bit of creativity to match money, but is a much easier deal to move than Bazemore because it doesn’t eat into next season’s cap space.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Atlanta Hawks
TAGSATLANTA HAWKSjeremy linSACRAMENTO KINGS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 4 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.14.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.14.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.11.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.07.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP