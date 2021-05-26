In a battle between teams making their maiden voyages to the NBA Playoffs in their current form, the Atlanta Hawks secured a memorable Game 1 win over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Trae Young provided the game-winner for the Hawks on the road, earning plenty of attention in the process. After two days off, the Knicks will aim to even the score on Wednesday evening at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks were able to hold up reasonably well against Atlanta’s high-powered offense, but they had issues in containing Young. The third-year guard scored 32 points and dished out 10 assists, and he found little resistance in getting to his spots throughout Game 1. From there, New York struggled to score efficiently on a night in which Julius Randle shot just 6-fpr-23 from the floor. The Knicks did receive big-time contributions from Derrick Rose and Alec Burks in reserve roles, but it wasn’t quite enough to steal a win.

Atlanta wobbled a bit in the second half, particularly when its bench was on the floor. In the end, however, Clint Capela anchored a strong defensive effort and Young carried the offensive load as he has all season. The Hawks will aim to take complete control of the series with a win, though they have already secured a split on the two-game trip to New York.

From a betting standpoint, Game 1 went Under the total of 214 points and Atlanta covered the closing point spread of 1.5 points as an underdog.

Game 2 TV Info

Tip Time: Wednesday, May 26; 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: TNT

Game 2 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Prices: Hawks (-250), Knicks (+200)

Spread: Knicks -2 (-112), Hawks +2 (-109)

Total: Over 212.5 (-112), Under 212.5 (-1o9)

Money Line: Knicks (-129), Hawks (+107)

Game 2 Player Scoring Props (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

RJ Barrett O/U 17.5 Points (Over -106/Under -121)

Trae Young O/U 25.5 (-113/-113)

Reggie Bullock O/U 10.5 (-125/+100)

Clint Capela O/U 14.5 (-103/-124)

De’Andre Hunter O/U 9.5 (-113/-113)

Julius Randle O/U 25.5 (-106/-121)

John Collins O/U 15.5 (-113/-113)

Bogdan Bogdanović O/U 17.5 (-113/-113)